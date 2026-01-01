About Refractor

Our Story

Science in Focus.

Although Refractor launched as a solo publication in March 2026, our story actually goes back more than 20 years with its parent publication, Gizmag, starting up in 2002.

Gizmag started out as a print technology magazine (the first issue reporting on the life-changing technology of Apple's iPod), before going all digital and expanding its footprint into all that is science and innovation. In 2016 the site rebranded as New Atlas, to better encompass the sheer variety of topics it covered. The only northstar for a New Atlas story was whether it was a world-changing idea that moved humanity forward, across any field of endeavour.

Since 2002, Gizmag/New Atlas has produced more than 100,000 articles covering advances in technology, science, transportation, architecture, medicine, design, robotics, outdoor living and many other disciplines. If something changed your life over the past couple of decades we have probably written about it.

Now, in 2026, we're trying something new.

We want to deliver sharper, more editorially-focused stories - and to do that we are spinning off our science and health news into its own space. A space where it can be its own thing, develop its own voice and serve as a home for a different type of writing.

Refractor is where human storytelling meets journalistic rigour. An independent publication focusing on communicating science and health news without any compromise.

Read our full Editorial Policy here.

Ownership and Funding

Our company has always been privately owned, and it's never been beholden to outside investors. We’re a fiercely independent news organization, and our first obligation is to our readers.

We are primarily funded by on-page advertising, including clearly marked sponsored content. We offer an affordable yearly membership program that gives readers an ad-free experience. We also participate in some affiliate sales programs, again with full disclosure to readers.

Refractor is published by Gizmag Pty Ltd.