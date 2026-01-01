Hello world!

Well, hello there!

Welcome to Refractor.

We're trying something new here and we'd love you to come along on the ride. The whole idea behind Refractor is to bring science into focus by giving great writers the freedom to dig into ideas they find compelling and then delivering you original, offbeat stories.

My name is Rich Haridy and I’ve been working as a science journalist for over 10 years. I should probably tell you up front; I’m sceptical about a lot of things. When I see press releases celebrating medical “breakthroughs” or studies telling me what I should be eating to live longer, my spidey senses are triggered. How? Why? Really?

We have a weekly newsletter designed as a filter to the firehose. It will point you toward the best things we have published recently, and give you some behind the scenes insights into what it takes to build something new and different. Plus we're on all the usual social media spaces, so find, like and subscribe, as they say.

So that’s what we’re going to try to do here; sort the hyperbole from the fact. And I look forward to hanging out with you, arguing about stuff and finding out if eating dark chocolate will help me live longer.

Rich Haridy, Founding Editor - Refractor