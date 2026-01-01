Editorial Policy

Refractor is focused on rigorous, fact-checked, trustworthy science journalism. Each story is honed for scientific accuracy and we take pride in supplying as many external references for details as possible.

Our core values:

Truth, accuracy and skepticism

'Trust but verify' is an oft-used saying but at Refractor it serves as a bit of a North Star. We both trust the peer-reviewed scientific process but also require writers to verify research findings from third-party sources.

Science by press release dominates our news headlines. These press releases, however, are not penned by scientists. Instead they are often authored by media marketing people looking for the most commercial hook they can. We know press releases can often distort scientific findings, at best over-simplifying and at worst misrepresenting.

All Refractor writers are directed to 'return to the source', understanding and evaluating everything from journal credibility to specific research methods when reporting on new scientific findings. Third-party expert reactions are also regularly sought to offer unbiased context.

Refractor is an apolitical news site. We present our articles from no political side, instead believe in the ongoing scientific process.

Sourcing, Attribution & Disclosure

Refractor writers are directed to verify facts with primary sources and link to published primary sources wherever possible. We will always clearly attribute secondary source information and link out to said source.

Where there is a commercial interest, such as affiliate links or sponsored content, it's clearly labeled.

Clear communication

Refractor readers are not scientific experts. We hope to welcome our readers into complex ideas using simple and accessible language wherever possible. Our writers look to communicate important scientific ideas in understandable ways without diluting or misrepresenting the depth of the work.

Written by humans, for humans

Refractor is a proudly human publication. We have no "house" style and encourage our writers to express their own unique voices as part of each story. We value people and human storytelling.

AI systems are used in some of our business processes, HOWEVER, AI processes are strictly forbidden in our editorial processes. All stories on Refractor are thought up by humans, written by humans, and ultimately, read by you, a human.

Corrections

Errors do slip through, and we appreciate our readers keeping us accountable! Please contact us to investigate any corrections and we will make changes as necessary.

Where substantial or factual changes have been made, an editor's note is added to the story for full disclosure. That disclosure will be dated and all changes referenced.