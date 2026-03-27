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Science & Health News

The researchers blocked activity of a gene that produces the bitter taste in grapefruits but it will be several years before they know whether the process completely worked.
Biology

Researchers gene-edit the bitterness out of grapefruit

March 27, 2026 01:10 am | Jay Kakade
In the late 1990s researchers identified the key gene responsible for producing the bitter compounds in grapefruit. Now, using the genome editing technology CRISPR/Cas9, the team has inactivated the gene in grapefruit to eliminate that bitter taste.

Welcome to Refractor.io - here's what we're all about!

March 17, 2026 02:03 pm
Welcome to Refractor.io - here's what we're all about!
Cryo-EM image of a mid-section through an Ushikuvirus particle. The viral DNA is surrounded by a membrane (nuclear membrane) inside the capsid.
Biology

Newfound giant virus holds clues to how complex life evolved

March 26, 2026 11:59 pm | Chelsea Haney
For two decades giant viruses have unsettled one of biology’s most fundamental boundaries forcing scientists to rethink how cellular complexity emerged. A newly discovered giant virus sharpens that debate, offering clues about how a key feature of most complex life may have evolved.
Feature Stories
Researchers are warning AI generated videos can negatively influence perceptions of animal behaviour and hinder conservation efforts
Biology
Bunnies on a trampoline? How this 'harmless fun' is creating a huge issue
In recent months, AI-generated wildlife clips have flooded social media, merging real animal behavior with playful fabrications but scientists warn that these digital deepfakes can distort people’s sense of what the natural world looks like.
The unusual radio signals were first detected nearly ten years ago by a special experiment designed to detect radio waves caused by cosmic rays hitting the atmosphere.
Physics
Mysterious radio pulses beneath Antarctica defy rules of particle physics
It may sound like a plot twist out of a science fiction novel, but researchers have detected mysterious radio signals coming from beneath the Antarctic ice that appear to be inconsistent with the standard models of particle physics.
The Hanford D and DR Reactors circa 1955, next to the Columbia River
Environment
Most radioactive site in US is moving on from the Manhattan Project
A nuclear production facility in Washington state, called the Hanford site, once forged the plutonium that reshaped the world. Now it’s forging glass; a quiet act of undoing at one of Earth’s most contaminated sites.
Astronaut Ed White
Astronomy
Humans in space: Are astronauts obsolete?
The Artemis II mission, which will return US astronauts to lunar space, has run into problems that have critics demanding NASA remove the crew from the flight for safety reasons. The bigger question is, why do we have astronauts at all?
Research on the antiviral was stopped in 2024 despite trials showing it was both safe and effective
Infectious Diseases
Shelved antiviral drug could help over 100 million people a year
An antiviral targeting the dengue virus was quietly abandoned by industry, but it's now suddenly back in the spotlight. A new study suggests it didn’t just slow the dengue virus, it blocked viral replication and reduced infection rates at high doses.
Could picking your nose really contribute to the onset of Alzheimer's disease?
Alzheimer's & Dementia
Relax, picking your nose is not causing Alzheimer's disease
Every couple of years we see a wave of stories claiming picking your nose is a causal factor in the onset of Alzheimer's disease. So where does this story come from and why is it, according to neuroscientists New Atlas contacted, "extremely unlikely."
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Yuvezzi breaks new ground in restoring sight without glasses
Aging Well
The US now has the first dual-action eye drop for age-related vision loss
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a landmark eye drop that uses a combined dose of medication to restore age-related near-sightedness, without the need for surgery, for longer than anything else on the market – and with fewer side effects.
The discovery paves the way for new medicines to treat cirrhosis
Illnesses and conditions
A single inflammatory switch may help repair the liver
Researchers have discovered a new way to potentially treat liver disease. By blocking a key inflammatory pathway it could be possible to reduce liver damage and improve blood vessel function in patients suffering cirrhosis.
Hanging Coffins at Sagada attest to the 2,000-year-old Igorot burial traditions, where pinewood coffins deferred with original wires and ropes along limestone cliffs act as vessels to heaven
Environment
Ancient coffins clinging to cliffs are no longer a mystery
High on sheer cliffs in China, ancient coffins are wedged into rock faces hundreds of feet above the ground. These dramatic burials, now re-examined using ancient DNA, point to a broader practice where disparate cultures all had their own "sky graves."
The stretch of thousands of holes earned the site its name, Mont Sierpe ("serpent mountain")
Environment
5,200 holes carved into a Peruvian mountain left by an ancient economy
For nearly a century, a strange band of 5,200 holes carved into a hillside has defied explanation. Stretching for nearly a mile along the edge of the Pisco Valley, Monte Serpe – "serpent mountain" – may have finally revealed its secrets to scientists.
Voyager 1, far from home
Astronomy
Voyager 1 approaches one light day from Earth
As it heads out of the solar system never to return, the deep space probe Voyager 1 is headed for yet another cosmic milestone. In late 2026, it will become the first spacecraft to travel so far that a radio signal from Earth takes 24 hours, or one light day, to reach it.
The colonial spider web in Sulfur Cave, is home to a mixed colony of Tegenaria domestica and Prinerigone vagans spiders, feeding on the chironomids that fill the air
Biology
World’s largest web houses 110,000 spiders thriving in total darkness
Deep underground in a dark, sulfuric cave, scientists have made an incredible discovery – a giant communal spider web spanning more than 1,000 square feet, home to an estimated 110,000 spiders that defy nature to coexist in harmony.