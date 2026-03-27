Science & Health News
Researchers gene-edit the bitterness out of grapefruit
March 27, 2026 01:10 am | Jay Kakade
In the late 1990s researchers identified the key gene responsible for producing the bitter compounds in grapefruit. Now, using the genome editing technology CRISPR/Cas9, the team has inactivated the gene in grapefruit to eliminate that bitter taste.
Welcome to Refractor.io - here's what we're all about!
March 17, 2026 02:03 pm
Welcome to Refractor.io - here's what we're all about!
Newfound giant virus holds clues to how complex life evolved
March 26, 2026 11:59 pm | Chelsea Haney
For two decades giant viruses have unsettled one of biology’s most fundamental boundaries forcing scientists to rethink how cellular complexity emerged. A newly discovered giant virus sharpens that debate, offering clues about how a key feature of most complex life may have evolved.
Feature Stories
In recent months, AI-generated wildlife clips have flooded social media, merging real animal behavior with playful fabrications but scientists warn that these digital deepfakes can distort people’s sense of what the natural world looks like.
It may sound like a plot twist out of a science fiction novel, but researchers have detected mysterious radio signals coming from beneath the Antarctic ice that appear to be inconsistent with the standard models of particle physics.
A nuclear production facility in Washington state, called the Hanford site, once forged the plutonium that reshaped the world. Now it’s forging glass; a quiet act of undoing at one of Earth’s most contaminated sites.
The Artemis II mission, which will return US astronauts to lunar space, has run into problems that have critics demanding NASA remove the crew from the flight for safety reasons. The bigger question is, why do we have astronauts at all?
An antiviral targeting the dengue virus was quietly abandoned by industry, but it's now suddenly back in the spotlight. A new study suggests it didn’t just slow the dengue virus, it blocked viral replication and reduced infection rates at high doses.
Every couple of years we see a wave of stories claiming picking your nose is a causal factor in the onset of Alzheimer's disease. So where does this story come from and why is it, according to neuroscientists New Atlas contacted, "extremely unlikely."
Latest News
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March 02, 2026 05:03 am | Michael FrancoNews about intermittent fasting seems to change as frequently as the apps on your phone need upgrading. Yet another new study about the eating practice seeks to put doubts to rest after rounding up data from 22 randomized clinical trials.
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February 25, 2026 08:33 pm | Abhimanyu GhoshalAmong the many problems posed by the rapid proliferation of data centers is the strain on local water supplies. Google says it's building a better data center that won't require water to keep its servers and computing equipment cool.
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February 24, 2026 10:29 pm | Michael FrancoOil spills in oceans can spell disaster for ecosystems, but options for mitigating them are limited and can come with their own environmental challenges. A new "fire tornado" from Texas A&M University might soon be able to come to the rescue.
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February 22, 2026 11:03 pm | Michael FrancoResearchers have shown they can achieve some control over what people are dreaming, bringing a theme that has been frequently explored in the sci-fi and horror genres off the screen and into the lab. Puzzle-solving was at the heart of the research.
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February 17, 2026 01:47 pm | Jay KakadeThe earliest ancestors of all backboned animals, including humans, may have viewed the world with four eyes, not just two, according to a new study. The remnants of those extra eyes persist deep in the human brain today as the pineal organ.
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February 16, 2026 11:03 am | Michael FrancoAfter an analysis of data from over 131,000 people, researchers found that drinking coffee and tea daily seems to guard against the development of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of cognitive decline - caffeine may be the key protective compound.
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February 15, 2026 11:03 am | Chelsea HaneyNew research shows that people with obesity host a distinct oral microbiome. The study turns our attention to the mouth as a signal of metabolic health in a shift that challenges long-held assumptions about where obesity-related biomarkers can be measured.
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February 15, 2026 08:03 am | Michael FrancoZinc oxide remains one of the best forms of sun protection thanks to its ability to block both UVB and UVA rays. However, few really appreciate its thick white look – except, maybe, lifeguards in the '80s. UCLA researchers believe they have a solution.
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February 14, 2026 08:03 pm | Michael FrancoWhile AI certainly has its issues, there’s little doubt that it shines in terms of medical diagnostics. Now, a new study suggests it can even make the humble stethoscope an even more powerful tool than it already is for detecting heart disease.
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February 11, 2026 01:03 pm | Jay KakadeFor the first time, researchers have tracked how deer use photoluminescent markers as signposts on trees to communicate with one another. Their unique visual acuity allows them to see in ultraviolet wavelengths invisible to human eyes.
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Editor's Picks
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a landmark eye drop that uses a combined dose of medication to restore age-related near-sightedness, without the need for surgery, for longer than anything else on the market – and with fewer side effects.
Researchers have discovered a new way to potentially treat liver disease. By blocking a key inflammatory pathway it could be possible to reduce liver damage and improve blood vessel function in patients suffering cirrhosis.
High on sheer cliffs in China, ancient coffins are wedged into rock faces hundreds of feet above the ground. These dramatic burials, now re-examined using ancient DNA, point to a broader practice where disparate cultures all had their own "sky graves."
For nearly a century, a strange band of 5,200 holes carved into a hillside has defied explanation. Stretching for nearly a mile along the edge of the Pisco Valley, Monte Serpe – "serpent mountain" – may have finally revealed its secrets to scientists.
As it heads out of the solar system never to return, the deep space probe Voyager 1 is headed for yet another cosmic milestone. In late 2026, it will become the first spacecraft to travel so far that a radio signal from Earth takes 24 hours, or one light day, to reach it.
Deep underground in a dark, sulfuric cave, scientists have made an incredible discovery – a giant communal spider web spanning more than 1,000 square feet, home to an estimated 110,000 spiders that defy nature to coexist in harmony.