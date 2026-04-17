Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D. (she/her) is one of just a handful of Canadian journalists who report regularly on space, writing for several Canadian, U.S. and European publications.

She first got interested in space as a teenager, when a school screening of the Apollo 13 movie sparked a space-fueled journey to the library, which eventually launched her into a degree in journalism focusing on science and space.

Elizabeth still wants to be an astronaut ~30 years later, but in the meantime she has learned a lot from writing about smart people: analog astronauts (as she once pretended to work on Mars for two weeks), university researchers, Indigenous groups, astronauts (some in space at the time), scientists, engineers, and educators.

She has written or co-written five books, including two with astronaut Dave Williams, and holds degrees in journalism, space sciences, history and Classical studies. Elizabeth spends her spare time nerding out over Latin and other ancient languages, in part to dig into the origin of space names.