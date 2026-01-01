Wellness and Healthy Living
The latest research and innovations in healthy living and body optimization. Here we focus on practical solutions, cutting-edge research and lifestyle changes that can help you live a longer, healthier, happier and balanced life – including diet and nutrition, exercise and fitness, sleep, and information on aging well.
Random related stories from our 25-year archives
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Worried about the lack of exercise you get whilst sitting at your desk all day? In the belief that rodent recreational habits may hold the solution, Artist Robb Godshaw has published instructions for building his Hamster Wheel Standing Desk.
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A metastudy has affirmed the link between gum disease and hypertension, finding the worse a person’s oral health the greater their risk of suffering from high blood pressure.
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As a senior's sense of balance deteriorates, their chances of experiencing a serious fall increase accordingly. Help may be on the way, however, in the form of a system that buzzes the user's fingertip in order to keep them upright.
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In order to track how someone's body position changes as they sleep, they typically have to be rigged up with sensors, or filmed by a video camera. MIT's new BodyCompass system, however, offers a third alternative that many people may prefer.
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While the price of eggs is unlikely to dip anytime soon, it might be time to find other sources of one of their key nutrients – omega-3. New research on the polyunsaturated fatty acid has uncovered encouraging signs that it can slow biological aging.
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Not only have researchers identified how a common cellular protein affects aging, but they’ve tweaked the genes that produce it in fruit flies, extending healthy lifespan by 25% to 30%. The discovery opens the door to healthier aging in humans.
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An individual’s testosterone levels aren’t fixed – they swing by the hour and the season. And while testosterone is biologically useful, it isn’t the measure of a man; real strength is not something that can be delivered by a hormone shot.
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Skincare's next big leap may come from harnessing the skin's own immune defenses. Researchers say understanding how immune cells regulate inflammation and repair could transform treatments for acne, eczema, psoriasis and healthy aging.
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Researchers have found that the gut microbiome could help identify people at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes years before the diagnosis.
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You may have heard the term “porn addiction” used to describe the excessive consumption of this kind of media, in ways that disrupt a person’s life or the lives of those around them. But is porn addictive? Current research suggests it's complicated.
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"Sleep debt” assumes your shut-eye works like a bank account. That lost hours stack up, carry over, and you must eventually repay them in full. Well, you'll be pleased to know that it doesn’t work this way. And chasing “enough sleep” isn't helping.
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In a rare study looking at cultural engagement and biological aging, scientists have found a potential link between spending time at the theater, visiting museums and galleries and watching movies on the big screen and living healthier for longer.
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We encounter different combinations of chemicals every day, depending on where we live, what we eat, the products we use and the work we do. Scientists suggest the best way to mitigate risks – and it doesn't involve sealing yourself in a bubble.
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If you've had to decide when to start and end your daily fast for the best results, this new study may be of help. Researchers have found that as long as your fast occurs, long-term weight loss may have little to do with when you clock on and off.
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Many of us know the state of being “wired but tired” – feeling physically exhausted yet mentally unable to switch off. But the brain does not simply fall asleep because the body is fatigued – and part of the reason lies in the biology of survival.
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Eating more leafy green vegetables such as spinach, kale, and broccoli may help keep the lungs working better with age, according to a large new study linking higher vitamin K1 intake to a lower risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
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Avoidant restrictive food intake disorder is often misunderstood as extreme picky eating. But for millions of children, it’s a serious condition with real consequences for growth, nutrition and daily life. A new study shows how ARFID can be treated.
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Peptide may not yet be the 2026 Oxford Word of the Year, but it must surely be in the running. For those of us not immersed in this new form of chemical pop culture, what the heck are they, and what should you be aware of if you're peptide-curious?
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Alcohol contributes to millions of deaths each year and is linked to cancer, liver disease, accidents, violence and dependence and addiction. Despite this, the disconnect between alcohol’s cultural role and its serious health burden is striking.
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According to University of Wrocław psychologist Michal Misiak and evolutionary biologist Petr Tureček from Charles University in Prague, regular acts of cannibalism aren't worth the risk of societal collapse.
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China's eastern coastal region is associated with lower obesity, cardiovascular risk, and higher life expectancy. It's also where, for generations, market stalls selling fresh leafy greens, lotus seed pods, vegetables, tofu, and freshwater fish have shaped the diet of those living there.
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