Is porn actually addictive? Here's the latest verdict

Danielle Thielke and Giselle Woodley, Edith Cowan University, and Campbell Ince, Monash University/The Conversation

Porn is a topic we tend to avoid talking about – whether it be at school, work or around the dinner table.

But in Australia, roughly three-quarters of men (76%) and more than one-third of women (41%) report to have looked at pornographic material in the past year.

And among Australians aged 15-20, more than half (54%) of young men and one in seven (14%) young women report accessing porn weekly.

You may have heard the term “porn addiction” used to describe the excessive consumption of porn, in ways that disrupt a person’s life or the lives of those around them.

But is porn actually addictive? Current research suggests the answer is rather complicated.



The debate about porn

For many people, watching porn is a fairly typical behavior. Others, however, consider it to be problematic.

A 2025 inquiry examined the effects of porn on people’s mental, emotional and physical health. It concluded porn is not inherently harmful. It may, however, impact people differently depending on what it depicts, who consumes it and how it is consumed.

Excessive porn use may become a problem if it affects how a person functions in daily life. To describe this, researchers and clinicians use the term problematic porn use. This refers to the inability to control one’s porn consumption despite repeated attempts to do so, and experiencing negative consequences as a result.

A global survey found 3%–15% of people potentially experience problematic porn use. And these difficulties are generally more common among men.



What causes it?

Problematic porn use is a complex issue and is influenced by various factors. These include pre-existing neurodevelopmental and mental health conditions, such as ADHD or depression. Certain personality traits such as impulsivity, low self-control and novelty seeking may also contribute.

Social and cultural factors such as low relationship satisfaction, social isolation and religious influences are also relevant. And people who feel lonely or lack emotional support are more at risk of developing this issue.

For many people with problematic porn use, consuming porn can become a vicious cycle that draws attention away from their relationships and daily responsibilities. For example, a person’s excessive porn use could see them lose their job due to poor performance. They may also become isolated from friends and family. These consequences often worsen their mental health and daily functioning, making it even harder to control their porn consumption.

People can experience problematic porn use in different ways. Researchers have suggested several key presentations including:



compulsivity, defined as a strong, hard-to-resist urge for porn, particularly to relieve built-up tension or anxiety

impulsivity, which leads to speedy, spontaneous engagements with porn without considering consequences, for instance using porn on a work computer

emotional dysregulation, when a person turns to porn to manage difficult emotions such as stress, boredom or loneliness

addiction-like experiences, such as having intense cravings and/or needing more extreme content to feel satisfied.

Is porn actually addictive?

Problematic porn use is currently considered a type of compulsive sexual behavior disorder. Such disorders are characterized by an inability to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses for at least six months, to the point of neglecting daily responsibilities.

At this stage, problematic porn use is not formally recognised as an addiction. It is not included as an addiction in the WHO’s International Classification of Diseases or the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic Statistical Manual of Mental Illnesses, two international systems used to define and diagnose medical conditions.

Importantly, research on this topic has grown dramatically since these manuals came out. Evidence, including a recent international review, suggests problematic porn use can in some cases function like an addiction.

There are mounting calls to classify problematic porn use as a behavioral addiction, which would put it in the same category as other addictive online behaviors, such as gambling and gaming disorders. These behaviours light up similar areas of the brain’s reward system. However, activities such as drinking water trigger a similar response, so it’s important to consider this research in context.

The recent landmark social media addiction trial in the United States ruled that tech giants Meta and Google had engineered their platforms to be intentionally addictive. Similar design components are also used on many popular tube-sites – free platforms where porn videos are uploaded and watched. Modern internet porn offers unlimited access to sexual novelty by allowing people to “tab-switch” and continually seek new content during so-called “binges”. Research shows both behaviors may be risk factors for problematic porn use.

However, there is reason to be cautious about describing problematic porn use as an addiction. Research consistently shows many people self-identify as being addicted to porn, even if their use is infrequent and generally under control. This is due to moral incongruence, which is when a person holds strong moral or religious beliefs against pornography, but continues to use it. This can cause significant distress or a strong sense of feeling addicted, even with controlled use, and has been linked to several underlying mental health conditions.



What you can do

If you or a loved one feels like your porn use is problematic, here are some practical steps you can take.



unpack what’s driving this behavior to ensure you get the right treatment. For example, is it a genuine loss of control, moral conflicts about porn use and/or underlying conditions such as depression?

contact a qualified professional who specialises in problematic porn use. Psychologists can assess whether your consumption is more compulsive, impulsive or addiction-like. They can suggest evidence-based treatments, such as cognitive behavioural therapy. Sexologists and sex therapists can also help you understand how you engage with porn and develop healthier behaviors

be aware there is a significant amount of misinformation in this space, including from unqualified therapists and coaches who do not use evidence-based approaches

broach any conversation about porn use with respect and care, as this topic can carry strong feelings of shame, fear or guilt.



Danielle Thielke, PhD Candidate, Sexual Wellbeing, Edith Cowan University, Campbell Ince, PhD Candidate, School of Psychological Sciences, Monash University and Giselle Woodley, Sexologist & Lecturer and Research Fellow in Communications & Culture, Edith Cowan University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.