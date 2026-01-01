Refractor's audience.

The Refractor audience is composed of curious individuals who possess a deep interest in the natural world but have grown weary of the hyperbole that defines modern science journalism. These readers aren’t looking for another outlet to recycle university press releases or breathlessly announce a "miracle cure".

Instead, they come to Refractor for a reliable filter to the firehose of noise, seeking a voice of reason that can sift through the hype to find the actual substance underneath. They value real journalism and demand an investigative context that explains not just what a discovery is, but where it fits in the messy, iterative process of real-world science.

Our audience may include scientists, specialists and academics but we write for the intellectually curious layperson who wants to be science-literate. Our readers appreciate simple, clear writing. We don’t dumb down but we communicate simply and effectively. Our audience understands that true expertise is the ability to explain something complicated in a way that anyone can understand.

The Refractor reader is sophisticated enough to know that if a story sounds too good to be true, it probably is. They actively seek out nuanced reporting that includes dissenting opinions or skeptical third-party perspectives, preferring a story that acknowledges uncertainty over one that promises a revolution in every paragraph.

This preference for grounded reality makes them voracious consumers of media; our audience is on a constant hunt for high-quality, accurate articles to share with their own networks. For the Refractor reader, sharing a story is a form of social currency, a way to signal to their friendship groups that they’ve found one source that isn't trying to sell them a fantasy, but is instead telling them the truth.

If this sounds like an audience you are interested in connecting with then contact [email protected] to discuss opportunities for collaboration.