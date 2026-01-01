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Astronomy

From quasars to black holes, Refractor is going to the edges of the known universe to give you the latest on the final frontier.

Top News
  • Voyager 1, far from home
    Astronomy
    Voyager 1 approaches one light day from Earth
    As it heads out of the solar system never to return, the deep space probe Voyager 1 is headed for yet another cosmic milestone. In late 2026, it will become the first spacecraft to travel so far that a radio signal from Earth takes 24 hours, or one light day, to reach it.
  • The Dream Chaser spaceplane
    Astronomy
    Dream Chaser to debut as free-flying spacecraft in 2026
    Sierra Space and NASA have renegotiated their contract for the Dream Chaser spaceplane that will allow the spacecraft to make its first orbital flight next year as a free flier instead of visiting the International Space Station (ISS).
  • The day of Uranus is difficult to calculate
    Astronomy
    Hubble peers deep into Uranus, finds extra time
    If you've been wondering how long the day on Uranus is, you probably need to get out more. But if you have, you'll be interested to know that observations by the Hubble Space Telescope have shown that it's 28 seconds longer than previously thought.
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