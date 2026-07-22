New wave of skincare has a powerful ingredient – the immune system

Yustina Yustina, King's College London/The Conversation

Moisturizers, sunscreens and anti-aging creams are usually sold on familiar promises: to keep water in the skin, strengthen its protective barrier, protect against sun damage or reduce visible signs of aging. These functions remain central to healthy skin.

Researchers are now taking a broader view. The skin is also an active immune organ whose cells detect possible threats, send signals and help organise repairs. It is also home to communities of microbes that interact with the skin barrier and the immune system.

This shift could change what skincare products are designed to do, how companies test them and which claims regulators permit.

Skin cells can recognize germs, pollutants and signs of injury. They release signaling proteins that help coordinate inflammation and healing. A network of immune cells also detects potentially harmful substances, clears damaged cells and helps prevent immune reactions from continuing for too long.

Inflammation is essential when the skin is injured or infected. But immune reactions that are excessive or poorly controlled can contribute to irritation and disease.

Studies of acne suggest that inflammation may begin before spots become visible. Oil production, blocked hair follicles and Cutibacterium acnes bacteria remain important, but immune responses also influence how acne develops.

Rosacea involves inflammation alongside changes in the nerves and blood vessels of the skin. Atopic dermatitis, often called atopic eczema, involves both a weakened skin barrier and poorly regulated immune responses. Psoriasis is an immune-mediated inflammatory disease, while contact dermatitis is inflammation caused by contact with an irritant or allergen.

These conditions have different causes. Together, they show why skin problems cannot always be understood by looking only at the surface. Immune signals can interact with the skin barrier, nerves, blood vessels and microbes.

Inflammation may also influence how skin ages. Scientists use the term “inflammaging” for the persistent, low-level inflammation associated with aging. Research suggests that this process may impair repair and contribute to changes in collagen and other structures that support the skin.

Researchers are therefore studying whether skincare products might reduce harmful inflammation as well as protect against sun-related skin aging. However, there is little evidence that cosmetic products can slow inflammaging in people.

The skin microbiome is another growing area of research. It includes the bacteria, fungi and other microscopic organisms that live on the skin. These communities vary between people and across different parts of the body.

Microbes can interact with immune cells and help defend against pathogens. They can also influence inflammation and skin-barrier function. Researchers have yet to establish a single definition of a healthy skin microbiome or determine whether lasting changes to it are always beneficial.

This uncertainty has not stopped the cosmetics industry from showing interest. Claims about “balancing”, “supporting” or “protecting” the skin microbiome now appear in microbiome-focused skincare.

Some products contain probiotics, prebiotics or postbiotics. Probiotics use live microorganisms. Prebiotics are substances intended to support particular microorganisms. Postbiotics contain inactivated microorganisms or their components.

Research on their use in skincare has produced some promising results, but the products, organisms and methods studied vary widely. Reviews of probiotics and postbiotics in skincare conclude that larger and better-designed clinical trials are still needed.

New research may also change how products are tested. Cosmetic studies already use measures such as hydration, water loss through the skin and visible wrinkles. Future trials could add biological measures, including cytokines, which are proteins cells use to send immune signals.

Researchers can already measure some inflammatory cytokines in skin samples. But a change in a laboratory measurement does not necessarily mean that a product produces a noticeable or useful benefit. Trials would need to establish that connection.

Nanotechnology could provide new ways to deliver cosmetic ingredients. Nanoparticles are extremely small particles whose size, shape and surface can affect how they interact with cells. Researchers are investigating whether they could carry ingredients while also influencing immune responses.

This work remains experimental. Whether nanoparticle systems can reliably control inflammation or improve skin repair in people has yet to be established.

Claims about immune function may also test the legal boundary between cosmetics and medicines. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency considers a product’s claims, intended use and biological action when deciding whether it should be regulated as a medicine.

A cream sold to clean, protect or improve the appearance of skin may be classed as a cosmetic. A product presented as treating disease or changing immune function through an immunological action may meet the definition of a medicine, which brings stricter requirements for evidence and regulation.

Skin immunity could become an important direction in cosmetic science. The research offers plausible new ways to understand skin health, but commercial claims may advance faster than clinical evidence.

Consumers and regulators will need to distinguish products shown to produce useful effects from those that simply borrow the language of emerging science.



Yustina Yustina, PhD Candidate, Cancer and Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.