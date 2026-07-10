Trial identifies first effective way to tackle common childhood eating issue

Avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is often misunderstood as extreme picky eating. But for millions of children, it’s a serious condition with real consequences for growth, nutrition, and daily life.

A new study from Stanford Medicine offers the clearest evidence yet that ARFID can be treated, with families playing a crucial role in recovery. The findings reveal two very different therapeutic approaches can significantly reduce symptoms, and one may help children regain weight more quickly.

ARFID is different to other eating disorders; rather than struggling with poor body image, people eat too little because they have no interest in food, a fear of eating, choking or vomiting, or a sensory aversion to food.

“Most clinical presentations are a mixture of these different behaviours,” Dr James Lock, professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Stanford Medicine and director of the Comprehensive Eating Disorders Program at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, tells Refractor.

The condition affects between 2% and 6% of children and adolescents, but diagnosis is often delayed, with children labelled as "picky eaters" and parents being told their child will "grow out of it".

“Children vary normally on appetite and food range so determining when it becomes a problem can be challenging for primary care physicians,” Lock says. “Many children naturally grow out of picky eating and increase their intake as energy demands related to growth increase, but those with ARFID often do not.”

In the first randomized, controlled trial of its kind, researchers studied 98 children aged six to 12 years diagnosed with ARFID, all of whom were underweight. They were assigned one of two approaches based on methods that work for other eating disorders.

One approach puts parents firmly in the driver’s seat, guiding them to reshape mealtime behaviours and support their child through structured, family-based therapy. Once old enough, the children are encouraged take age-appropriate responsibility for these changes

The other, psychoeducational motivational therapy (PMT), hands control to the child and uses play, curiosity, and motivation to gently expand dietary variety.

Both approaches improved ARFID symptoms, marking a major step forward for a disorder that, until now, had no evidence-based treatments.

Children in the family-based therapy (FBT) gained a statistically significant amount of weight, which researchers say is a good sign of recovery, while those in the individual treatment did not. Those who had higher ARFID severity also did better with family-based than individual treatment.

“The likely reason that FBT leads to greater weight gain is that this approach helped the parents focus on the child’s need for weight gain as an urgent health matter that if not addressed could lead to delayed puberty and growth stunting,” explains Lock.

“In PMT, the focus is on motivating the child to decide on their own to eat more and with greater variety so that they can grow and be healthy. Children did change their eating patterns but did not gain weight, indicating that they might need assistance in knowing how much to eat if they are to gain weight,” he adds.

Lock noted that for those with the most severe restrictive eating patterns, FBT was more effective than PMT, suggesting that treatment response in children with ARFID will vary depending on severity and FBT is more helpful for those more severely affected regardless of weight.

Importantly, the study underscores the fact that ARFID is not a choice nor a phase most children simply outgrow. Left untreated, it can lead to nutrient deficiencies, particularly Vitamin A and C, stunted growth, and impaired fertility. It can also cause major disruptions to daily life, from school struggles to missed social experiences.

Beyond the clinical data, the research highlights that when children are supported with empathy, creativity, and structure, even deeply entrenched food fears can change, opening the door not just to better health, but to fuller participation in childhood.

The study has been published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

Source: Stanford Medicine

Fact-checked by Mike McRae