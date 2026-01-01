Kerry Taylor-Smith

I’m an experienced science writer with a passion for turning the complicated into clear, concise and compelling narratives.

I always say I know a little about a lot, and I love that I get to explore a wide range of scientific fields, from climate change and the weather to astronomy, medicine and environmental health. I’ve even written pieces on law, airports and mining – nothing is off limits!

My work has appeared in/on Technology Networks, EHN, Nursing Standard, LiveScience and YourWeather (amongst others), covering topics including climate change's impact on weather, the effect of PFAS and microplastics on the environment, rare disease drug discovery and advances in cancer research.