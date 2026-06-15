Stolen French fries really do taste better, study finds

What if the best-tasting morsel isn’t on your plate, but the one you steal? New research suggests “forbidden food” really may taste better.

In a quirky but revealing experiment by Valentin Skryabin, an addiction psychologist from the Russian Medical Academy of Continuous Professional Education, identical French fries were rated more delicious when taken without permission, especially in high-risk situations.

A group of 120 adults rated identical portions of fries obtained under four different scenarios: their own portion, receiving fries as a gift, and taking fries from another person without permission in a mix of low and high-risk situations.

Stolen fries were described as crispier, saltier, and more intense, and were significantly more enjoyable than those eaten legitimately, despite no physical difference. Those taken in high-risk situations were rated nearly 40% higher in a measure of taste pleasantness, compared with a participant’s fries.

Participants reported higher levels of guilt and excitement during unauthorized taking, but this alone can’t explain why they enjoyed the fries more. The “forbidden” nature of the fries could have a central role in enhancing the experience, the study suggests.

Skryabin says three mechanisms simultaneously influence taste perception.

“First, psychological reactance, the well-documented tendency for restricted or forbidden things to become more desirable simply because they're framed as off-limits,” he explains.

“Second, arousal: taking something you're not supposed to raises your heart rate, sharpens your attention, and that heightened physiological state appears to amplify the sensory signal – the same saltiness hits harder, the same crunch feels more satisfying.”

And finally, expectation. “We've all absorbed from childhood the idea that stolen food tastes better, and the brain is remarkably good at finding what it's looking for,” Skryabin says.

“What makes the finding particularly interesting is that these aren't competing explanations – they're likely all operating at once, feeding into each other.”

A finding worth noting, Skryabin says, is that age, gender, and personality had no impact on the outcome. The study also didn’t include any formal personality measures, so it’s unclear if traits like risk-taking or sensation-seeking came into play. Skryabin says this “would be a very natural next step” for future study.

One of the most important limitations is that participants were instructed to take the fries, making it a symbolic transgression rather than a genuine one, so “we can't claim that simulated and genuine transgression are neurobiologically equivalent. The elevated guilt we observed may partly reflect role enactment rather than authentic moral conflict,” Skryabin said.

One factor that did influence taste perceptions was baseline hunger. Participants who were hungrier before the session “showed a slightly attenuated transgression effect, which suggests that when physiological drive is high, the contextual framing matters a little less. But even that was modest,” says Skryabin.

The study highlights how context, emotion, and social rule-breaking can shape sensory experience, with guilt and pleasure going hand in hand, despite being “counterintuitive from a simple moral accounting perspective, but it makes sense if you think of both as responses to the same underlying thing: perceived social risk,” Skryabin says.

The work offers a playful insight into human psychology, showing that flavor isn’t just about food; it’s also about how we get it.

This study was “deliberately homogeneous – French fries, one sitting, one laboratory”, so researchers don’t know whether the effect applies to other food, like cheese, which was reportedly once the world's most-stolen food – “that would be an obvious next candidate,” Skryabin says.

But could it also apply beyond food? Skryabin thinks so but is “cautious about overreaching from a single study.” The ‘forbidden fruit effect’ is found across literature, from the Bible to Dante’s Inferno, suggesting “restrictions amplify desire across consumer choices, information access, even romantic attraction,” he adds.

But food “is in some ways the ideal test case precisely because you can standardize it so completely – same weight, same temperature, same preparation every time. "You can't do that with most other forbidden things,” Skryabin says.

But the underlying principle, he adds, is that “the brain assigns amplified hedonic value to contested or restricted experiences. Whether the specific sensory recalibration we observed in taste extends to other domains is a genuinely open and interesting question.”

The study has been published in Food Quality and Preference .

Fact-checked by Mike McRae.