Study suggests Dante's Hell was inspired by an asteroid impact

New research is offering a dramatic new way to read Dante Alighieri’s Inferno: not simply as a religious vision of Hell, but as an early attempt to imagine the effects of a catastrophic planetary impact.

Presented early last month at the EGU General Assembly by geomythologist Timothy Burbery of Marshall University, the study argues that Dante’s famous description of Satan’s fall to Earth resembles the physics of a collision between a giant meteor or asteroid and Earth. According to Burbery, the medieval poet may have anticipated some ideas from modern meteoritics more than 500 years before the science itself formally developed.

Dante wrote The Divine Comedy in the early 14th century. In the first part of the poem, Inferno, he describes Hell as a vast funnel-shaped pit beneath Jerusalem stretching all the way to the centre of the Earth. At the bottom sits Satan, trapped in ice after being cast out of Heaven.

For centuries, readers have mainly understood this fall as a spiritual event. Burbery’s research suggests there may also be a surprisingly physical explanation hidden within the poem.

The study proposes that Dante imagined Satan striking the Earth with such force that the impact reshaped the entire planet. In this interpretation, Satan behaves less like a symbolic figure and more like a giant asteroid plunging into the Southern Hemisphere at tremendous speed. The impact creates the enormous crater that becomes Hell, while displaced earth forms the mountain of Purgatory on the opposite side of the globe.

This description resembles what scientists today know about large impact events. Modern geology shows that massive asteroid collisions can create huge craters, shockwaves, and global environmental changes. One famous example is the Chicxulub impact , often called the K–Pg event, which contributed to the dinosaurs' extinction about 66 million years ago. Burbery argues that Dante’s imagined catastrophe shares striking similarities with these scientifically recognized events.

The research also compares Dante’s vision to modern knowledge about multi-ring impact basins. These are enormous craters with concentric rings and terraced walls found on planets and moons throughout the Solar System. In Burbery’s interpretation, the nine circles of Hell resemble the layered structure of these giant impact formations.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the argument is its historical context. Dante lived centuries before meteoritics became an accepted scientific field. During the Middle Ages, most scholars followed Aristotle’s belief that the heavens were perfect and unchanging. Meteors were generally thought to be atmospheric phenomena rather than rocks falling from space.

It was not until the 19th century that scientists fully recognized meteors as astronomical objects. The turning point came after the spectacular Leonid meteor shower of 1833 , which helped researchers understand that meteors originated in space.

Against this background, Dante’s detailed physical imagining of Satan’s fall appears unusually forward-thinking. Burbery suggests that the poet was among the first people in history to seriously consider the physical consequences of a massive object colliding with Earth.

The study even compares Dante’s Satan to modern examples from astronomy and geology. One comparison is Oumuamua, the mysterious interstellar object discovered passing through the Solar System in 2017. Another is the Hoba meteorite in Namibia, the largest known intact meteorite on Earth. These comparisons help illustrate how Dante imagined Satan not as something vaporized on impact, but as a massive object that remained physically embedded within the planet.

Burbery describes Dante’s Inferno as a kind of “geophysical thought experiment.” Although Dante was not a scientist, he used imagination and storytelling to explore ideas about gravity, force, planetary structure, and impact damage. The study argues that this makes The Divine Comedy valuable not only as literature, but also as an early example of scientific-style thinking.

The research also highlights the broader importance of myths and stories in helping societies think about natural disasters and cosmic threats. Burbery argues that literary works can sometimes preserve insights about the physical world long before science develops the tools to explain them fully.

This idea connects to the growing field of geomythology, which studies how ancient narratives may contain memories or symbolic descriptions of real geological events. Examples include myths inspired by volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, floods, or meteor impacts. In this case, Dante’s vision of Hell may represent a medieval attempt to understand what would happen if an enormous celestial body struck Earth.

The research ultimately presents Inferno in a new light. Rather than seeing Dante’s Hell only as a religious or moral landscape, readers can also view it as a surprisingly sophisticated model of planetary catastrophe.

This research was presented at the EGU General Assembly 2026

Fact-checked by Mike McRae