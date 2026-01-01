Dr Jaroslav Boublik (JB) holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and a PhD in Medicine from Monash University, and is a Fulbright Fellow who has also secured competitive research funding from both the Australian NHMRC and the US NIH. Over a 40-year career spanning academic science, commercial R&D and industry advisory roles, he has built a reputation as a deeply experienced and versatile biomedical scientist with a strong grounding in both fundamental research and real-world application.

JB's research career has taken him through leading institutions in Australia, the US and China, including the Baker Medical Research Institute, the Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and the Salk Institute. He has published more than 30 peer-reviewed papers, presented widely at scientific conferences, and is an inventor on multiple patents. He has also served as an honorary lecturer at Monash University and advised elite athletes, including Olympic medalists, on nutrition.

In the commercial sphere, he has co-founded several companies and held board and advisory roles across biotechnology and nutritional medicine, contributing to the development of products spanning supplements, functional foods and skincare. He currently serves as Chief Scientific Officer for publicly listed biotech company Biome Australia. His work reflects a consistent ability to translate science into practical outcomes.

More recently, his work has focused on probiotics and microbiome science, alongside ongoing advisory roles in strategy, governance and compliance. While biomedicine remains his core domain, he reads broadly across science and technology, and was a contributing writer in the early days of Gizmag.com before it became New Atlas... He remains an unashamed space geek!