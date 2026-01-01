Mike McRae

Mike is a science writer and former deputy editor at ScienceAlert ,with extensive experience in teaching and a personal mission to promote science through journalism and education.

For more than two decades he's been writing and editing stories and guides for the CSIRO's children's publications, including the Double Helix magazine, and producing digital science classroom resources. Behind this is solid classroom experience, having taught in Australia and the U.K., not to mention traveling the country with Questacon's outreach 'Science Circus' troupe.

Mike has written and produced radio documentaries on psychology for Radio National, and delivered a variety of public talks on education, science, philosophy, history, and psychology. He's a published author through the University of Queensland Press, with books on the culture of science titled Tribal Science: Brains, Beliefs, and Bad Ideas (2011) and Unwell: What Makes a Disease a Disease? (2018).