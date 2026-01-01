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dante
Astronomy
Study suggests Dante's Hell was inspired by an asteroid impact
New research is offering a dramatic new way to read Dante Alighieri’s Inferno: not simply as a religious vision of Hell, but as an early attempt to imagine the effects of a catastrophic planetary impact.