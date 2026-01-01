© 2026 Refractor

Chelsea Haney

Chelsea is a data analyst with over 13 years of experience in environmental and geotechnical engineering, and nearly a decade in technical writing and copyediting.

Her path to science began with a love of writing, initially starting out as a journalism major before falling in love with geology and quantum physics. Somewhere along the way, rocks turned into data, and data turned into a career. Alongside indulging her deep curiosity for all things science writing, Chelsea also still works as a data analyst and copyeditor.

Outside of work, she can be found outdoors with her husband and their three dogs chasing the next adventure, or working on their 119 year-old house renovation.

Featured
  • Cryo-EM image of a mid-section through an Ushikuvirus particle. The viral DNA is surrounded by a membrane (nuclear membrane) inside the capsid.
    Biology
    Newfound giant virus holds clues to how complex life evolved
    For two decades giant viruses have unsettled one of biology’s most fundamental boundaries forcing scientists to rethink how cellular complexity emerged. A newly discovered giant virus sharpens that debate, offering clues about how a key feature of most complex life may have evolved.
Latest Articles
Load More