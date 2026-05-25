Watch: Disabled parrot takes up jousting to stay king of the keas

A disabled kea – a native New Zealand parrot – has invented a bizarre jousting technique that helped turn him into the undefeated alpha male of his group. While parrots are known for their smarts, this particular level of inventiveness to hold his place among peers shows real ingenuity and resourcefulness.

In an international study led by the University of Canterbury, researchers discovered that Bruce, a disabled kea missing his upper beak, became the undefeated alpha male of his circus (the collective noun for these NZ birds). His secret weapon: Using his exposed lower beak as a tiny punching "sword" to joust with the other males.

Bruce the disabled parrot learns to joust

Yes, you read that correctly. A jousting kea. It’s the sort of inventive behavior that may be less surprising than it sounds. Kea (Nestor notabilis) are already famous for being among the world’s most intelligent and curious parrots, with a reputation for playful chaos that has made them legends across New Zealand’s South Island.

These alpine-dwelling birds have been observed rolling snowballs, tossing objects back and forth, and enthusiastically investigating tourists’ cars and their belongings.

Unfortunately for tourists, that curiosity often plays out at a cost; the birds have been known to peel apart rubber trim, rip off exterior pieces, and even puncture tires while the humans are off hiking.

Nothing as tasty as a hiker's car while the humans are out in the mountains Depositphotos

It’s a brand of chaos made possible by the kea’s strong beak – with both the upper and lower halves working synergistically like a built-in multi-tool.

Of course, parrots may be the best at chaos in the bird world, as we have reported on before – be it turning on public taps or rummaging through trash cans that humans have failed to lock them out of.

Beyond vandal antics, their beaks play a vital role in the parrots’ day-to-day survival, such as climbing trees, foraging for and consuming food, and preening their feathers – an important part of keeping their plumage well-oiled and free of parasites.

For a species so dependent on dexterity and curiosity, losing half of that tool should have been a major challenge for Bruce. But according to Alex Grabham, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Canterbury and lead author of the study, this unusual and talented kea appears to have responded by rewriting the rules of the game.

“Everything we know about animal contests predicts that the bigger, better-armed competitor should prevail," Grabham says. "Missing his entire upper beak should have put Bruce at a serious disadvantage.

"Yet Bruce, the only disabled bird in the group, was undefeated in his dominance interactions with other males," he adds. "Bruce was the alpha male.”

While most kea squabble by biting downward at each other, Bruce approaches conflict more like a tiny feathered knight defending his role as "top dog" in the circus. Instead of fighting like other kea, Bruce uses his exposed lower beak in a forward-thrusting attack style the researchers compare to jousting.

“Bruce has not just found a way to compensate for his missing beak, he innovated a completely novel fighting style and turned it to his advantage,” says Grabham.

It’s a strategy found to be remarkably effective. Over the course of 30 days, researchers observed 227 social conflicts within the group, including 36 dominance interactions involving Bruce and other males, with our beak-challenged boy coming out on top every time. They also found that rival kea consistently backed down or gave way to Bruce at feeding stations, reinforcing his status as the boss.

The team also witnessed subordinate kea grooming debris from inside Bruce’s damaged beak – a benefit thought to be reserved for closely bonded birds only. All told, these payoffs result in Bruce having the lowest fecal glucocorticoid metabolite levels among the males, suggesting the parrot’s unusual adaptations may have ultimately made life within the group easier.

In fact, four years ago, Bruce became a sensation in his home country when scientists captured him grooming himself with a tool – thought to be a kea world first.

For all his tiny stabby theatrics, Bruce’s success story is not just about leveraging his disability. It could be the first known case of a disabled animal independently maintaining alpha status through behavioral innovation alone. After all, there's a reason "pecking order" comes from the way birds establish hierarchies in their communities.

Professor Ximena Nelson says the findings highlight just how adaptable intelligent animals can be when faced with physical challenges.

“The flexibility of what animals can achieve is only truly understood when you look at behaviour and its underlying physiology in combination,” says Nelson. “Bruce’s success forces us to rethink what disability means for behaviorally complex species.”

And here's another kea video, because this is the cheeky mood we need leading into the weekend, courtesy of the Smithsonian Channel.

These Birds Become Really Playful When They Hear This Sound | Smithsonian Channel

This article was published in Current Biology

Source: University of Canterbury

Fact-checked by Bronwyn Thompson