Chris Young is an experienced journalist, editor, and content specialist based in the south of Spain. His keen interest in space science and astronomy was sparked during his school days, when an astronomy group allowed him to peer at the stars through a copper-domed observatory.

Throughout his almost 10 years as a tech and space journalist, Chris has worked for several publications, including six years as a news reporter and feature writer for Interesting Engineering. During this time, he has been lucky enough to interview fascinating leaders and thinkers, including NASA Administrators, former NASA astronauts, rocket company CEOs, renowned astrophysicists, and many more.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. He has reported at the Mobile World Congress and has written for big tech and space firm clients, including Thales Alenia Space, NEC, and Siemens Energy. His work has been shared and cited by The New York Times Learning Network and the SETI Institute.