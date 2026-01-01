Simon Spichak is an award-winning science communicator and journalist that covers neuroscience, technology, and health. His work is published in National Geographic, MIT Tech Review, Being Patient, and other outlets. He is a recipient of the 2025 National Press Foundation Rare Disease Reporting Fellowship. Simon completed a Master's degree focused on identifying the ways that the gut microbiome affected the immune system. He is also the co-founder of Resolvve, which offers low-cost virtual therapy in Ontario, and the proud father of a hedgehog.