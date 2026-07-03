Hot dog warning ahead of US holiday sausage bonanza

As an expected 150 million Americans dig into a hot dog this 4th of July weekend, physicians highlight how little we know about the health risks of this kind of processed meat. In fact, close to 90% of US adults surveyed were unsure of or completely unaware of any issues.

A Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine/Morning Consult survey found that, on average, a majority of Americans eat several hot dogs a month. Yet only 1 in 10 know about the specific health problems that come with this form of meat consumption.

In a poll surveying 2,201 adults in June, 59% of people said they ate hot dogs fairly regularly. But when asked if they were aware of the health risks associated with the food, 49% said they were vaguely aware while an additional 40% said they didn't know there was a problem.

"There’s mounting evidence linking an unhealthy diet – in particular, one high in processed meat and fat, and low in fruits and vegetables – to early-onset colorectal cancer," notes the National Cancer Institute.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of this type of cancer has increased 500% in children aged 10-14 years, and 333% in those aged between 15 and 19, from 1999 to 2020.

And medical scientists believe there's a link between diet – in particular, processed meat consumption – and this cancer's prevalence.

"Because children's bodies and eating habits are still developing, early and frequent exposure to red and processed meats – like hot dogs – can cause lasting harm,” says Stephanie McBurnett, a registered dietitian with the Physicians Committee. “Alarmingly, colorectal cancer rates among young people are rising, with diagnoses occurring at increasingly earlier ages."

And a 2024 report from the American Cancer Society found that colorectal cancer is now the leading and second leading cause of cancer death in men and women, respectively, aged 40-49. It's also the leading cause of death in men aged 20-39 years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogen and cited the risk it poses when it comes to colorectal cancer in particular.

Hot dogs land in Group 1, meaning there's convincing scientific evidence that they cause cancer International Agency for Research on Cancer

In fact, just 50 grams of this meat – or one hot dog – eaten daily spikes your chances of developing this cancer by 18%.

"Processed meat is meat that's been treated to make it last longer or taste better," writes Cancer Research UK. "This could be through smoking, curing, or salting the meat. Processed meat often has chemical preservatives like nitrates and nitrites added to it."

And foods in the WHO's Group 1 category aren't linked to cancer, but there's enough evidence to confirm they cause it.

As for the small percentage of people who were somewhat aware of the risk hot dogs posed to their health, the predominant issues they cited were cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, and elevated cholesterol levels.

In the new report from the Physicians Committee, when people surveyed were told of the risks they face from regularly consuming processed meats, very few were interested in healthier alternatives.

When asked: “If a veggie dog (plant-based hot dog) were available, how likely would you be to choose it instead of a hot dog?” just 22% replied “very likely,” while an additional 24% said “somewhat likely".

And yes, many plant-based alternatives are indeed highly processed too – but, from what we know, don't come with the same cancer risk as animal products.

"There are a multitude of healthier hot dog alternatives available these days, from commercially prepared veggie dogs that can be found in most supermarkets, to tasty whole food homemade versions made from marinating carrots in soy sauce, liquid smoke, and spices," says McBurnett.

“At the end of the day,” she adds, “the toppings are what make a hot dog taste great, from your favorite condiments to pickles, peppers, onions, protein-packed chili beans, and gut-friendly sauerkraut – all things that load on both flavor and nutrition.”

The report can be read here.

Source: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Fact-checked by Mike McRae