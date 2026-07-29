'Smart' dressing made from plants delivers antibiotics before infections take hold

A sustainable, plant-based wound dressing that delivers antibiotics before infection spreads could offer a greener and more efficient alternative to conventional wound care.

The two-sided dressing developed by researchers at the University of Bath releases the broad-spectrum antibiotic tetracycline directly into wounds while maintaining a protective healing environment. In lab tests, it reduced biofilm formation by more than 90% within four hours.

Wound infections are a major issue for healthcare systems globally, costing billions of dollars each year. If bacteria infect a wound, it can form a biofilm within a matter of hours. This protective, slimy layer is highly resistant to antibiotics, disinfectants, and the body's immune system.

Many advanced wound dressings rely on petroleum-based plastics or require additional chemical treatments. This novel dressing is made from two types of plant-sourced, furan-based polymer spun into a thin mesh of microscopic fibres.

The two materials are chemically similar, but once spun into ultra-fine fibres, their molecular differences are amplified into dramatically different behaviours. This allowed researchers to create a smart, two-sided dressing without any additional chemical modification.

The wound-facing side contains tetracycline, a commonly used antibiotic, which is rapidly released into the wound. The outer side of the dressing acts as a barrier to moderate moisture loss and promotes healing.

Importantly, the dressing acts before the biofilm grows, when treatment is most effective. It rapidly releases the antibiotic and reaches effective concentrations within four hours, reducing biofilm formation by over 90%.

The dressing was tested against two common wound-infecting bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, with lab tests on model wounds showing a significant reduction in bacterial growth and biofilm formation after dressing application.

“Our study showed rapid tetracycline release and substantial reductions in bacteria within laboratory-grown biofilms, while the main innovation is its two-layer design, which helps direct the antibiotic towards the wound and reduce unnecessary outward loss,” Dr Xiang Ding, Research Associate, Department of Chemical Engineering, told Refractor.

While the dressing has not yet been compared with existing antibiotic-releasing wound dressings currently used in healthcare, Ding believes the “drug-loaded layer could be adapted to carry other antibiotics or antiseptic agents for infection control, as well as therapeutic compounds that support healing, provided they remain stable during manufacture and can be released at an appropriate and safe rate.”

Further development and testing are needed before the dressing can be used in clinical settings. This includes “confirming safety and effectiveness in more advanced preclinical models, optimising the antibiotic dose and release profile, and establishing reliable sterilisation, storage and large-scale manufacturing, followed by regulatory assessment and clinical evaluation,” Ding explains.

Researchers will also have to weigh up whether the sustainable plant-based materials offer any additional environmental or cost benefits compared with wound dressings currently on the market.

Ding says, “The polymers use renewable, bio-derived building blocks and achieve their two-sided behaviour without additional chemical surface modification, which could reduce reliance on fossil-derived materials and simplify production. However, environmental and cost advantages would need to be confirmed through formal life-cycle, manufacturing and health-economic assessments rather than assumed from the materials alone.”

The study has been published in Bioactive Materials.

Fact-checked by Mike McRae.