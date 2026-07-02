Protein-packed flower upends what we see as edible

A flower you may have in your backyard or have seen in a public garden has been found to contain a surprisingly high amount of protein. It could transform how we think of "ornamental" plants – and flowers in general.

Researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA) investigated the nutritional profile of the common marigold (Calendula officinalis) and found that it's a surprisingly rich source of plant protein – on par with quinoa.

And because marigold extract can withstand higher temperatures than that of pea and chickpea, it has huge potential as a new source of plant protein.

“Billions of dollars of flowers are thrown away each year,” says Anand Mohan, corresponding author and an associate professor in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “Can you imagine if we were able to take those flowers and use them for food instead?”

Marigolds are already consumed in many cultures around the world, and are a visible part of Indian wedding ceremonies and Mexico's Día de los Muertos celebrations. But in the US, they're not commonly regarded as an edible flower.

In the study, the scientists highlight the plant's potential beyond protein. Its amino acids may have umami qualities, and some compounds appear to boost emulsification, making the flower a good candidate for binding ingredients in condiments.

Marigold also has antioxidants, plenty of fiber, and a good dose of minerals, including calcium, potassium, and iron. So, not what you'd expect from a pretty garden plant.

“What excites me most about this research is that it challenges how we think about flowers,” says first author Fidele Benimana, a doctoral student at UGA. “Most people see marigolds as ornamental plants, but they also contain proteins with unique functional properties that could be useful in food formulation.

“This study highlights the untapped potential of edible flowers as ingredients that can contribute not only nutrition but also texture, stability and other qualities that are important in modern food applications.”

It's worth noting that not all marigold species are edible, but this study's focus – C. officinalis – has a long history of being safely consumed by humans.

As to how you can consume it, the researchers note that petals can be eaten raw or cooked, dried plants make excellent tea and soup additions, and the flowers as a whole add flavor to cooking. The scientists say the flowers offer a "tarragon-esque" flavor.

While precise health benefits aren't well understood, the study is an important one, helping to dismantle how we perceive plant life. For example, basil is a flowering plant, but we'd probably think of it more for its aromatics; and dandelions are considered a "weed" yet boast numerous benefits as a food or tea ingredient.

In fact, dandelions have been used for centuries, including in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

“I don’t know if the marigold is a super flower,” Mohan adds. “But to me, I feel like maybe all these beautiful flowers are super flowers. You’d be surprised by how little we actually know about the flowers growing in our yards.

“Mother Nature still holds a lot of truth that we don’t know yet," he adds. "We must look around and uncover it.”

The study was published in the journal ACS Food Science & Technology.

Source: University of Georgia

Fact-checked by Mike McRae