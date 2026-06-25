After-meal gummies deliver army of good bacteria to fight gum disease

An after-meal gummy packed with heat-inactivated bacteria appears to significantly reduce the prevalence of gum disease, with new research demonstrating that this simple measure could alleviate inflammation without upsetting the mouth's microbiome or requiring any other oral hygiene changes.

Scientists from the Institute of Science Tokyo (Science Tokyo), in collaboration with researchers from the Tokyo Center Clinic, looked at whether a postbiotic containing heat-inactivated bacteria (anaerobic, Gram-positive Lactiplantibacillus pentosus ONRICb0240) could improve gum health and reduce bleeding.

"We conducted a clinical trial on 116 adults who were suffering from mild gingival inflammation," explains lead researcher Professor Takanori Iwata from Science Tokyo. "The participants were randomly allocated to receive either the gummies containing heat-inactivated bacteria or placebo (non-loaded) gummies. The gummies were consumed twice daily for six weeks.

"The participants were not given any special instructions regarding tooth brushing or additional oral care, which allowed the researchers to evaluate the effectiveness of the gummies under realistic conditions," he adds.

Schematic of the new study Institute of Science Toyko

After the six weeks, the team assessed the participants' gum health and gingival index, a common measure of gum inflammation.

Those who consumed postbiotic gummies experienced reduced gum bleeding and appeared to have stronger gums overall compared with the placebo cohort.

While there was no meaningful difference between the two groups in the gingival index, those eating the active gummies had much better scores at the end of the six weeks than at baseline.

According to the World Health Organization, severe periodontal disease affects around a billion people across the globe. In its early stages, it presents as gingivitis, with symptoms like swollen gums prone to bleeding.

Good oral hygiene remains the best form of prevention, but scientists are looking for novel, user-friendly ways to support gum health.

One option is to harness the power of beneficial bacteria in shelf-stable probiotic treatments, without upsetting the delicate balance of the oral cavity's microorganism population.

This is where heat-inactivated bacteria are of particular interest. Beneficial bacteria in this form are generally more stable during the manufacturing process and storage, compared with live microbes, making them easier to market.

In this study, the researchers believe the reduction in gum bleeding could be due to the anti-inflammatory properties of the postbiotic gummies. And reducing inflammation at this early stage of gingivitis could prevent the condition from progressing to the more severe periodontal disease.

"By evaluating the gummies under normal daily living conditions, we were able to better understand their practical potential for supporting gum health," says Iwata.

Next, the researchers will turn their attention to better understanding the underlying biological mechanisms at play and assessing the potential long-term benefits of postbiotic gummies on oral health.

The research was published in the Journal of Periodontology.

Source: Institute of Science Tokyo

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