The 'Girl Dad Effect': Is Bandit Heeler the perfect partner?

Many of us have enjoyed watching Bluey with our kids, sharing laughs as each episode perfectly (and hilariously) captures the ups and downs of parenting and relationships.

But according to new research from Rutgers University, being a "girl dad" just might make Bandit the ideal partner. It turns out that having daughters can transform fathers in ways that strengthen their romantic relationships, making them more loving, supportive, and dedicated partners.

Previous research strongly linked low-quality father involvement or absence and negative outcomes for daughters, especially in contemporary Western cultures. This new research tests the idea that fathers may change their behaviour to promote long-term pair-bonding, signalling to daughters that male investment is reliable.

Drawing on data from nearly 1,700 parents across multiple studies, researchers found "girl dads" reported stronger attachment and relationship satisfaction, while mothers of daughters reported receiving more support from their partners.

Krystal Duarte, a postdoctoral Researcher from the Center for Women in Business at Rutgers University, says the findings are most consistent with paternal investment theory.

“One possibility is that having a daughter encourages fathers to invest more in a stable, supportive relationship with the child's mother,” Duarte told Refractor. “The theory suggests this matters because daughters may be especially sensitive to cues that fathers are reliable, long-term partners. By maintaining a strong relationship with the child's mother, fathers may provide daughters with an early model of what reliable paternal investment looks like, potentially shaping their expectations of future relationships.”

But there could be other plausible explanations.

Having a daughter could trigger biological changes that promote pair-bonding, such as hormonal shifts associated with fatherhood, Duarte explains. “It's also possible that daughters change how fathers think about their role in the family or activate cultural norms around protecting and investing in daughters. Our study wasn't designed to distinguish between these explanations, so that's an exciting direction for future research.”

In practical terms, the effects were modest but consistent with researchers observing the same pattern across three independent studies using different methods, including a longitudinal study and a study that followed couples through the transition to parenthood.

“When you see the same finding emerge across multiple studies and different research designs, it gives you greater confidence that you're observing a real pattern rather than a one-time result,” Duarte explained.

This replication also allowed researchers to account for other factors that affect relationship satisfaction, including personality, income, relationship history, or family size. They also controlled relevant demographic and family factors where appropriate.

“Most importantly, one study followed couples from before they became parents through the transition to parenthood. Fathers who later had daughters and fathers who later had sons looked very similar before birth, with differences emerging only after their child was born. That gives us greater confidence that we're not simply observing pre-existing differences between families,” Duarte says.

The findings are “specific to modern Western cultures, so we can't assume they'll apply everywhere”, Duarte said.

“Relationship norms, parenting roles, and family structures vary widely around the world. In some cultures, fathers play very different roles in children's lives, while in others, extended family members provide much of the caregiving. Those differences could impact the pattern we observed. That's why future research needs to examine whether these findings generalize across different cultural contexts.”

Nonetheless, the findings raise intriguing questions about how parenthood, specifically raising girls, may shape men's emotional lives and couple dynamics.

“The biggest takeaway is that parenthood is a two-way relationship. We often think about how parents shape their children, but our findings suggest children can also shape their parents, including, potentially, how fathers invest in their romantic relationships,” Duarte concluded. “More broadly, it reminds us that family relationships don't exist in isolation. Changes in one relationship can ripple through the family, influencing others in subtle but meaningful ways.”

The study has been published in Personality and Individual Differences.

Fact-checked by Mike McRae.