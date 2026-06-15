GHK-Cu: The science behind the 'fountain of youth' anti-aging peptide

Anti-aging peptides have become one of the most talked-about experimental treatments in this emerging area of science – and one in particular, GHK-Cu, is now in the spotlight.

So, what is it exactly? We separate the hope from the hype.

GHK-Cu stands for glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine copper – a tiny, naturally occurring peptide made up of a chain of three amino acids bound to a copper (Cu) ion. Our bodies already make short chains of GHK, which can be found in the spaces between cells and circulating through our body's plasma, but the peptide's abundance drops by an estimated 80% from youth to middle age.

On its own, GHK's tripeptide acid trio of glycine, histidine, and lysine is only partly biologically active. But when it binds with a copper ion, known as a cofactor, it's a different story. Decades of studies have uncovered GHK-Cu's role in cellular repair, regeneration, and signaling. In fact, GHK was first described in 1973 by US biochemist Loren Pickart, who later discovered copper's role in its function.

Subsequent studies on liver regeneration opened a window into GHK-Cu's role in cellular health, which broadly includes everything from wound healing and skin repair to gene regulation that drives neuronal development and protects the brain from neurodegeneration.

Pickart was also involved in a 2018 study that uncovered GHK-Cu's potential to stimulate collagen production and preserve skin elasticity, and to fight oxidative stress and inflammation. The findings also opened the door to research into the peptide as an anti-cancer therapeutic, associating GHK-Cu with more than 4,000 human gene expression changes.

The age-related decline in naturally produced GHK concentrations changes how efficiently copper is transported to and then used within tissues. So, with broad-spectrum "anti-aging" potential, it's no surprise that GHK-Cu has become a peptide of interest in the emerging field of longevity science (geroscience).

Should you get excited about GHK-Cu? Yes and no. The most promising research involves wound healing, with a human trial currently underway assessing a topical gel containing the peptide as the active ingredient. This follows extensive animal model studies that confirm GHK-Cu therapy improves wound closure, blood vessel generation, and collagen production.

But when it comes to some of the claims – muscle booster, lifespan extender, hair-regrowth tool – we're still a long way from understanding whether GHK-Cu can deliver meaningful benefits in humans, let alone turning that biology into safe and effective therapies.

That process takes years of research, extensive clinical testing and significant investment – and even then, long-term outcomes are often unclear until treatments reach real-world use. Essentially, beyond topical skincare, GHK-Cu is likely to remain in the experimental stage for a long time yet.

Nonetheless, GHK-Cu now finds itself in an unusual position in longevity medicine. Unlike many compounds that generate serious hype in wellness communities, this peptide has 50 years of scientific research behind it.

However, the buzz has outpaced and conflated the body of evidence. While the consensus is that it's safe for use in topical treatments, injected drug delivery is hugely understudied and, as such, comes with a risk of adverse immune responses and exposure to dangerous toxins.

Healthcare professionals widely warn against the use of unregulated injectables, something that landed two women in critical condition in hospital following "anti-aging" peptide shots at 2025's Revolution Against Aging and Death Festival in the US.

"We're seeing a perfect storm," Dr Mike Mrozinski, M.D., told the BBC earlier this year. "The success of regulated GLP-1 drugs has 'normalised' using a needle, lowering the psychological barrier to self-injection.

"And people look at the transformative results of pharmaceutical-grade peptides and wrongly assume that all peptides are inherently safe," he added.

Fact-checked by Mike McRae