© 2026 Refractor
Astronomy

The largest magnetic map of the Universe captures what we can't see

By Bronwyn Thompson
June 04, 2026 06:10 pm
The largest magnetic map of the Universe captures what we can't see
A new map, called SPICE-RACS, shows magnetic fields throughout the Universe in blue and red
A new map, called SPICE-RACS, shows magnetic fields throughout the Universe in blue and red
View 8 Images
A new map, called SPICE-RACS, shows magnetic fields throughout the Universe in blue and red
1/8
A new map, called SPICE-RACS, shows magnetic fields throughout the Universe in blue and red
Magnetic fields are shown in blue and red, captured with CSIRO's ASKAP radio telescope
2/8
Magnetic fields are shown in blue and red, captured with CSIRO's ASKAP radio telescope
The ASKAP radio telescope at the CSIRO Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia
3/8
The ASKAP radio telescope at the CSIRO Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia
The data from almost four million galaxies went into the new maps
4/8
The data from almost four million galaxies went into the new maps
The technology lets us "see" magnetic fields in space
5/8
The technology lets us "see" magnetic fields in space
The observatory is well positioned to capture the Universe
6/8
The observatory is well positioned to capture the Universe
The ASKAP radio telescope is a precursor to the international SKA systems currently being built in Australia and South Africa
7/8
The ASKAP radio telescope is a precursor to the international SKA systems currently being built in Australia and South Africa
ASKAP scans the sky to build detailed maps of the Universe’s radio signals
8/8
ASKAP scans the sky to build detailed maps of the Universe’s radio signals
View gallery - 8 images

We're a step closer to understanding how energy is spread across the Universe, with the most detailed map of intergalactic magnetism ever produced. It's more than five times larger than all earlier studies combined.

Researchers from Australia’s national science agency CSIRO and the SKA Observatory (SKAO) have produced the detailed images using the ASKAP radio telescope.

“For the first time, we can investigate fine details of the material between nearby stars, and study a huge number of distant galaxies,” says lead researcher Dr Alec Thomson, commissioning scientist with the SKAO.

We obviously can't see magnetic fields, so it can be easy to underestimate their role in how they shape our world and the space beyond it. Without Earth's invisible geomagnetism, solar winds would ultimately render the planet uninhabitable.

The new imagery has been produced by the CSIRO’s ASKAP radio telescope, at Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara in Western Australia, where it monitors the sky's radio signals as part of the Rapid ASKAP Continuum Surveys (RACS). In 2020, it produced the largest and fasted radio sky survey in history.

ASKAP scans the sky to build detailed maps of the Universe’s radio signals
ASKAP scans the sky to build detailed maps of the Universe’s radio signals

Now, the new map, known as SPICE-RACS, is built on the foundation that light twists as it travels through a magnetic field. So measuring the degree of twisting as captured by ASKAP, the scientists could locate these fields and measure their strength.

“We collected rotation measures from every galaxy detected in RACS – nearly four million galaxies – and reprocessed this original data from ASKAP to retrieve the full picture,” Thomson says.

Our understanding of the Universe is heavily dependent on the technology we have to survey it – as a majority of space is invisible to the naked eye.

“For the past 20 years we have been working with essentially the same data set, which didn't even cover the southern sky," says Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths, SKAO’s Chief Scientist. "Now, we can finally answer some big questions with a much better picture of the Universe’s magnetic structures.

“With the information we now have on magnetic fields throughout the Universe, we can study things like how magnetic fields affect the galactic-scale interaction of our own Milky Way and its neighbours, the Magellanic Clouds," she adds. "We can even potentially find the answer to questions like when did magnetic fields first appear in the Universe? We had once thought it would be impossible to answer these questions. I’m excited to say that is no longer the case."

The technology lets us "see" magnetic fields in space
The technology lets us "see" magnetic fields in space

The CSIRO researchers have also made there data open access, encouraging scientists around the world to conduct their own research with it.

“Our data is accessible to anyone, whether it be for something unique in their own work or to replicate something tested already – an important part of the scientific process,” says CSIRO astronomer Dr Tim Galvin. “The data for this project is already being used by many research teams to produce new insights.

"By having these resources freely available, we’re supporting the continued advancement of our collective understanding of the Universe," he adds.

CSIRO's data portal is a valuable resource for scientists – or anyone who loves to spend a few hours down a good rabbit hole.

And while these maps are remarkable achievements, the international team of researchers, known as the Polarisation Sky Survey of the Universe's Magnetism (POSSUM) collaboration, promises even they're just the beginning.

The research has been accepted – but yet to be peer-reviewed – by the Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia.

Source: CSIRO

Fact-checked by XXXX

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

AstronomyCSIROSpace explorationPlanetary ResourcesEarthMagnetic fieldGalaxy
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.
More like this:
Voyager 1, far from home
Astronomy
Voyager 1 approaches one light day from Earth
As it heads out of the solar system never to return, the deep space probe Voyager 1 is headed for yet another cosmic milestone. In late 2026, it will become the first spacecraft to travel so far that a radio signal from Earth takes 24 hours, or one light day, to reach it.
MS-28 lifting off
Astronomy
Launch mishap may knock Russia out of astronaut launches for years
Russia has suffered a major setback after the launch of its Soyuz MS-28 mission ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) caused severe damage to the country's only pad capable of handling crewed boosters.
Astronaut Ed White
Astronomy
Humans in space: Are astronauts obsolete?
The Artemis II mission, which will return US astronauts to lunar space, has run into problems that have critics demanding NASA remove the crew from the flight for safety reasons. The bigger question is, why do we have astronauts at all?
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!