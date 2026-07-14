© 2026 Refractor
Infectious Diseases

World first: Koala gets life-changing two-shot chlamydia vaccine

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 14, 2026 04:05 pm
World first: Koala gets life-changing two-shot chlamydia vaccine
Dr Michael Pyne gives 18-month-old Bamse her vaccine and biodegradable implant
Dr Michael Pyne gives 18-month-old Bamse her vaccine and biodegradable implant
View 1 Image
Dr Michael Pyne gives 18-month-old Bamse her vaccine and biodegradable implant
1/1
Dr Michael Pyne gives 18-month-old Bamse her vaccine and biodegradable implant

Ten months on from the huge news that a chlamydia vaccine had been approved for Australia's koala population, an 18-month-old female known as Bamse has become the first to receive the groundbreaking medicine in a new double-dose format that makes large-scale treatment possible.

Bamse – Norwegian for "teddy bear" – was captured from a wild population in Burleigh, Queensland, and taken to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, where she was sedated and treated. She returned home later that same day, sporting a collar with GPS tracking so she could be monitored to test the vaccine's efficacy.

"Bamse was a great candidate, a young female koala, the poster child for the future of the species," says Dr Michael Pyne OAM, Senior Vet at Currumbin Wildlife Hospital. "To protect her with the vaccine implant is exactly what we want to be doing. We'll be monitoring her over the next six months. It'll be exciting to see her when she gets her first joey."

The vaccine is actually a double dose that pairs an injection with an implant. The implant, created by scientists from the Queensland University of Technology, breaks down over 30 days to release the second dose, which takes the headache out of recapturing one-time-vaccinated wild koalas to give them further treatment.

"We've been working with vaccines against chlamydial disease in koalas for over five years now, and this is a massive breakthrough where we are turning a two-injection vaccine into an injection and an implant that can be all applied in one examination," says Dr Pyne. "It’s truly a remarkable moment."

While koalas getting chlamydia has been the source of many jokes, it's a deadly serious health problem. It's estimated that around 50% of Australia's remaining koalas are infected, but the rate his highly population-specific. So while some groups of animals have little infection, others may see up to 90% of koalas affected.

Two types of chlamydia affect koalas – Chlamydia pecorum and C. pneumoniae – but the predominant infection is the result of the pathogen C. pecorum. It can be asymptomatic, but it can also lead to blindness and, in females, infertility.

Infertility is a huge blow to the iconic species, which is steadily moving towards extinction. While the IUCN Red List considers the koala (Phascolarctos cinereus) "vulnerable", with numbers decreasing, that doesn't necessarily reflect what has ecologists really concerned.

Overall population is one thing, but it's not the true picture. Accelerated habitat loss has led to increasingly fragmented and isolated groups of koalas predominantly spread across a vast area along Australia's eastern coast. It's well established in ecological theory that isolated populations are most likely to experience a crash leading to localized extinction, largely due to a lack of genetic drift that keeps the gene pool diverse.

Each localized group of animals will have a minimal viable population size – essentially, the threshold where, if numbers drop below this point, there's no recovery. So it's easy to see why chlamydia-driven infertility is an even greater problem for koalas because of compounding pressures on the species.

Since Bamse received her revolutionary treatment in May, four more koalas have received the injection-implant vaccine and been released back into the wild. Bamse and one other individual were recaptured and assessed after a month and found to still be chlamydia-free.

Overall, more than 500 koalas have been given a single shot at Currumbin Wildlife Hospital and the Moggill Koala Rehabilitation Centre, including 30 young individuals.

However, this vaccine involved recapturing animals four weeks on from their initial shot in order to administer the booster injection. The new method greatly reduces the stress on these animals and the resources required to track and recapture such a large number of notoriously shy koalas.

And all signs point to a pleasing stabilization of the population in this region of southern Queensland.

In 2020, more than 70% of koalas from this one population that were treated at the hospital had chlamydia. Now, infection is down an estimated 75%, and the birth of 41 joeys and 13 grand-joeys has helped rebuild this koala community, which had previously been plagued by disease.

"We’ve seen such devastation from chlamydial disease in koalas in South East Queensland and New South Wales," Dr Payne adds. "It's absolutely critical the vaccine is rolled out en masse to at-risk populations to protect them.

"But the progress we’ve made is truly exciting, it gives us hope and allows us to think there is a way to save koalas."

Source: WWF Australia

Fact-checked by Mike McRae

Tags

Infectious DiseasesQueensland University of TechnologyVaccinesKoalaAnimal scienceAustraliaBiodiversityEndangeredDisease
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.
More like this:
The H3N2 subclade K virus has genetically drifted from earlier J.2.4 influenza A strains, and is better at evading our immune system
Infectious Diseases
Deadly flu strain grips the US for the first time and has killed 5,000 to date
Americans are being urged to be extra vigilant, as a new influenza A variant is spreading more rapidly and evading our abilities to fight it off. With more than 110,000 hospitalizations so far, scientists expect this wave to worsen as the season peaks.
Research on the antiviral was stopped in 2024 despite trials showing it was both safe and effective
Infectious Diseases
Shelved antiviral drug could help over 100 million people a year
An antiviral targeting the dengue virus was quietly abandoned by industry, but it's now suddenly back in the spotlight. A new study suggests it didn’t just slow the dengue virus, it blocked viral replication and reduced infection rates at high doses.
Medieval illustration with skeletons next to royal figures in a line
Infectious Diseases
New document reveals surprising truth of Black Death survivors
In our research in the British Library’s medieval collections, we have identified a previously unnoticed document that provides fresh insights into the survivors of the outbreak of plague known as the Black Death.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!