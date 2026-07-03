© 2026 Refractor
Diet & Nutrition

Artificial sweeteners face growing scrutiny over long-term health risks

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 03, 2026 04:35 pm
Artificial sweeteners face growing scrutiny over long-term health risks
Scientists find more evidence of how harmful sugar alternatives are
Scientists find more evidence of how harmful sugar alternatives are
View 1 Image
Scientists find more evidence of how harmful sugar alternatives are
1/1
Scientists find more evidence of how harmful sugar alternatives are

A new review by Tufts University researchers presents comprehensive and convincing research linking common sugar substitutes with metabolic disturbances that begin in the gut and then flow throughout the body. It also highlights issues of food-label transparency in the US.

An analysis of findings from 21 randomized clinical trials involving adults found that artificial sweeteners raised fasting insulin and HbA1c – a known biomarker of long-term blood sugar control – opening the door to increasing insulin sensitivity.

“What makes our analysis notable is that by focusing on non-caloric comparators, we better isolated the direct physiological effects of the sweeteners themselves, not the calories they replace,” says first author Meng Wang, a research assistant professor at Tufts University. “When pooling findings from individual trials, we see signals that these compounds may have metabolic harms.”

And the issues, they hypothesize, begin with how these sugar substitutes interact with the gut microbiome.

We've covered individual studies that have linked artificial sweeteners to microbiome disturbances before. This includes research from last year that found consistent diet soda consumption was tied to a huge spike in diabetes risk.

In addition to the 21 trials the researchers assessed, they also looked at large observational studies. Again, sweeteners were implicated in poor health outcomes – in this case, a much higher risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases.

While the team notes that there are limitations to these types of studies – people who are already at a heightened risk of cardiometabolic diseases might be more likely to choose diet or sugar-free foods and beverages – these observational findings support the trial outcomes.

Of specific concern, the researchers add, is how artificial sweeteners appear to alter the microbial makeup of the gut and impede its function. This sort of interference has a flow-on effect that goes well beyond the microbiome.

One of the issues with investigating artificial sweeteners and human health has been the lack of longitudinal research. Much like ultra-processed foods and high-fructose corn syrup, the world's consumption of sugar alternatives has been a relatively recent trend, in science-research terms.

“The rapidly increasing use of these sweeteners has outpaced our understanding of their long-term health effects,” says senior author Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University. “Until we know more, caution is needed.

"If you’re replacing large amounts of added sugar in your diet, such as in multiple servings of soda, these low-calorie sweeteners may be a better alternative," he adds. "But we can’t simply assume they are safe and innocuous, and avoiding them whenever possible appears a prudent choice.”

Another issue the team highlights is how, in the US, food manufacturers are not required to label how much artificial sweetener is in a product. So this has hindered scientists from being able to study real-world consumption of what the team calls "non-nutritive sweeteners" (NNS) and their potential health impacts.

"Future clinical trials of physiologic effects and molecular mechanisms will strengthen interpretations and causal inference," they note in the study. "Given potential for harm, caution is warranted for the use of NNS."

The study was published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports.

Source: Tufts University

Fact-checked by Mike McRae

Tags

Diet & NutritionTufts UniversityArtificial sweetenerSugarMetabolic syndromemetabolismGut BacteriaGut healthMicrobesMicrobiomeType 2 diabetesCardiovascular
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.
More like this:
This composite image shows the rod-shaped Turicibacter bacterium in the foreground, with a cross-section of intestinal wall and fluorescent microscopy of other bacteria in the background
Diet & Nutrition
Weight gain single-handedly prevented by a gut microbe
Researchers have homed in on a single gut microbe that acts to prevent fat gain, even with a high-fat diet. The discovery adds to the booming science of finding ways to enlist the microbes that already live in our bodies to help us improve our health.
Coffee versus tea: One ranks higher for bone health
Diet & Nutrition
Tea or coffee: One leaves a stronger imprint on your bones
Tea and coffee are two of the most popular drinks in the world – daily rituals that are linked to culture, comfort, and productivity. Now scientists have new insights into how each affects bone health, especially the risk of osteoporosis.
You'll be happy to know that hot cocoa is part of your health plan in 2026, especially if you sit a lot
Diet & Nutrition
The best everyday health advice we learned from science in 2025
2025 certainly saw some major health-related breakthroughs including a universal cancer vaccine. But the year was also filled with smaller findings that can still have a big impact on your day-to-day health. Here are 18 of them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!