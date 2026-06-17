© 2026 Refractor
Biology

We might finally now know why T. rex had such tiny arms

By Jay Kakade
June 17, 2026 01:32 pm
We might finally now know why T. rex had such tiny arms
Artist impression of a Tyrannosaurus rex
T. rex has famously small arms. Now we know why.
View 0 Images

The Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) is known for its bone-crushing bite, gigantic size, and famously small forelimbs. But why these large, carnivorous theropod dinosaurs evolved tiny arms has long been debated.

It now appears that the evolution of these shortened arms may be linked to the "tyrant lizard king's" skull and enormous size.

In a new study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, researchers report that forelimbs shrank independently in at least five lineages of carnivorous dinosaurs, consistently alongside the evolution of more robust skulls and heavier bodies. The researchers suggest that as these animals evolved stronger jaws for tackling larger prey, their forelimbs became progressively redundant.

“It probably is how strong the skull is that's driving the forelimb to become smaller over time,” a paleontologist, Charlie Scherer at University College London, tells Refractor.

In an interview, Scherer told Refractor that he theorized that T. rex and its close relatives evolved smaller forelimbs by using their skulls more in hunting rather than using their forelimbs.

To understand the mechanisms behind forelimb reduction, Scherer and his colleagues compiled forelimb, cranial, and body mass data for 85 species of non-avian theropods (two-legged dinosaurs).

The researchers also tracked the evolutionary tree to check how the physiological traits of these theropods have changed across different lineages and geological time periods. Using this data, the team calculated the skull-forelimb ratio to standardize arm size across different species.

They demonstrated that forelimb reduction was not just a by-product of dinosaurs getting larger, but rather an evolutionary adaptation tied to a robust, stronger skull.

“It’s not necessarily how big it is [skull], but how strong it is, which is driving reduction,” says Scherer.

The team found the evolution of reduced forelimbs occurred independently in at least five distinct carnivorous lineages: Abelisauridae, Carcharodontosauridae, Ceratosauridae, Megalosaurinae, and Tyrannosauridae.

“The reason why the increasingly robust skull drove the forelimbs to become smaller is that these animals were hunting larger prey items,” Scherer told us. “It's probable that they couldn't really use their arms very much in order to bring down a massive furbivore.”

The dinosaurs “don't need a strong or very large arm when the head is doing most of the work,” he adds.

Some dinosaur species, like Spinosaurus and Megareparoids, did exhibit elongated arms.

“It's probably because they weren't eating the same prey as some of their co-occurring theropods,” Scherer explains. “If you're eating the same thing, probably you're going to become adapted in the same sort of way to eat them”

The paleontologist also hypothesizes that these dinosaur species used their arms more than their jaws.

Scherer says that a similar evolutionary pressure appears in toothed whales. Because larger prey are way too big to fit down their throats, toothed whales eat small to medium-sized prey.

“Prey choice or prey preference does have an impact on the overall morphology and strength of the skull,” Scherer concludes.

The study has been published in Proceedings B of the Royal Society.

Fact-checked by Mike McRae

Tags

BiologyDinosaursFossilsARMPredatortyrannosaurus
No comments
Jay Kakade
Jay Kakade
Jay is a freelance science writer, focused on the intersection of technological advancements, gadgets, and scientific discoveries. Over the last few years, his work has been published in New Atlas, BBC Wildlife, Live Science, New Scientist, Tech Explorist, Inceptive Mind, and Science News.
More like this:
A pack of Nanotyrannus brazenly attacks a juvenile T. rex
Biology
Digging up the past: Important dinosaur discoveries of the year
Dinosaurs may be long extinct, but 2025 made it clear that they’re anything but settled science. New fossils, reanalyses of famous specimens and increasingly sophisticated tools have helped us learn more about how they lived, moved, fed and evolved.
One of the thousands of Drosera silvicola discovered at Paruna Wildlife Sanctuary in Western Australia
Biology
Ultra-rare carnivorous 'killer plant' found lurking on city's doorstep
There's an old saying that everything in Australia wants to eat you – and this apparently includes plants. Now scientists have made a special find, stumbling across a massive community of a rare meat-eaters living closer to humans than ever before.
Brown bears have an ancient secret hidden among their pearly whites
Biology
Bears pulled off one of evolution’s biggest rule breaks – twice
Bears look like textbook mammals, but hidden in their evolutionary history are two dramatic departures from the rules of growth and adaptation. Scientists have now unlocked when, and how, ancient bears broke the rules and hacked nature out of need.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!