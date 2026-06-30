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Biology

Decoding the verbal language of birds earns scientist lucrative prize

By Bronwyn Thompson
June 30, 2026 06:45 pm
Decoding the verbal language of birds earns scientist lucrative prize
The zebra finch has 11 core calls that one US scientist has been able to decipher
The zebra finch has 11 core calls that one US scientist has been able to decipher
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The zebra finch has 11 core calls that one US scientist has been able to decipher
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The zebra finch has 11 core calls that one US scientist has been able to decipher

A scientist has brought us closer to talking to animals, and it's won her the 2026 Coller-Dolittle prize for two-way interspecies communication.

Dr Julie Elie from the University of California, Berkeley decoded the 11 core calls made by the zebra finch to understand their vocabulary and language.

Elie was rewarded for her groundbreaking study, discovering that these birds recognize each other and use individual calls to acknowledge personal greetings. She also found that they have a way of announcing who they are when they encounter another zebra finch and express what they're doing to the other bird.

“I’m really super-honored,” Elie says on winning the US$100,000 prize.

She also said that hopefully her work brings us a step closer to the “great endeavor” of communicating with animals.

Amusingly, she also found that birds often confuse calls with similar meanings more often than vocalizations that sounded alike.

The prize, launched in 2024 by the Jeremy Coller Foundation, also offers a massive $10 million prize to the scientist or research team that successfully facilitates human-animal communication.

Elie settled on zebra finches (Taeniopygia spp.) as her study subjects because they're chatty creatures, therefore offering plenty of material to try to decipher.

“The question I asked myself when hearing these chatty songbirds was: What are they saying?” she says.

In her research, which now spans more than a decade, the scientist has meticulously tracked and recorded zebra finch calls, sorting them into various categories and contexts. She then put this expansive catalogue through machine learning tools to find patterns that could serve as clues to the "language" used by the animals.

After her extensive research, Elie worked with the birds to see how they responded to a button-triggered series of calls, and found that they were discerning, more interested in some than others.

“Their responses indicated they have a mental imagery of the meaning of their vocalizations,” Elie says. “In other words, that they understand the meaning of their call types.”

According to Professor Jonathan Birch, from the London School of Economics, Elie had done incredible work “not just building up a dictionary of the 11 ‘core words’ of the zebra finch’s vocabulary, but also asking the finches themselves, through ingenious experimental techniques, whether she’s got the meanings right. It’s a stunning example of how to move rigorously from recording thousands of calls to understanding their meanings.”

Source: The Guardian

Fact-checked by Mike McRae

Tags

BiologyUniversity of California BerkeleyBirdsLanguageCommunicateAnimal scienceBehavior
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.
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