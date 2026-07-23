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Biology

More men are getting 'the snip' and cite the rising cost of living for decision

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 23, 2026 11:12 am
More men are getting 'the snip' and cite the rising cost of living for decision
Aussie men are choosing the procedure in growing numbers
Aussie men are choosing the procedure in growing numbers
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Aussie men are choosing the procedure in growing numbers
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Aussie men are choosing the procedure in growing numbers

While cost-of-living pressures continue to impact consumer behavior, one business appears to be booming: the vasectomy industry.

In the first study of its kind, researchers from Australia's Adelaide University found that from 2016 to 2024, the rate of vasectomies had increased by more than 60% in men aged 18-44 years.

In 2016, there were 18,544 procedures performed, and the numbers grew every year, with 29,848 recorded in 2024.

The increase was seen in all states and territories in Australia, with the greatest rise in younger men (aged 18-24 years).

And what's driving those seeking the snip? Economics, suggest the researchers.

“Decisions about limiting fertility are increasingly being made earlier in adulthood,” says lead researcher Dr Jack Janetzki.

“For younger adults especially, housing affordability, job insecurity and the cost of raising children all shape those decisions.

“When buying a home feels out of reach, childcare is expensive and financial uncertainty persists, some couples choose to have smaller families or not have children at all."

While the study is specifically Australian, the increased interest in having the procedure done has also been reported in the US. However, a 2022 study cited different motivations – most notably, a shift in gender roles and responsibility for contraception. Again, younger men represented the demographic with the largest increase.

Australia, like many other wealthy nations, has a declining birth rate, which is expected to have long-term impacts on the economy and the age structure of the entire population. But the researchers are quick to point out that the increase in vasectomies isn't the single cause.

“If these trends continue, Australia is likely to face a more rapidly aging population, a smaller future workforce and growing demand for health and aged care services," Janetzki adds.

The researchers found that people are making life-long decisions about family planning much earlier in life and are influenced by external factors such as cost of living and housing affordability.

“Our findings suggest Australians are making decisions about family size and permanent contraception earlier than previous generations,” says Janetzki.

He adds that even though the procedure can technically be reversed, it's not designed to serve as a "pause" button that can be undone at a later stage.

“Vasectomy is intended to be a permanent form of contraception and reversals are neither simple nor 100% successful," the researchers say. "This means people need clear information about what the procedure means and the full range of contraceptive options available."

Meanwhile, despite decades of research and many promising studies, scientists are yet to produce a male contraceptive pill.

The study is available in preprint format on medRxiv.

Source: Adelaide University

Fact-checked by Mike McRae.

Tags

BiologyMale ContraceptivesContraceptionSocietyReproductionBirth ControlAging populationSurgery
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.
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