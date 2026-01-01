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pyramids
Physics
Great Pyramid's natural frequency could be the secret to its survival
A new study of the pyramid’s vibrations by Egyptian geophysicist Asem Salama and colleagues provides insight into its performance during earthquakes and identifies some interesting features.