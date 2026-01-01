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H5N1
Environment
Polar bear death in Svalbard linked to highly pathogenic bird flu
Last month, tour guides in the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard made a grisly discovery, chancing upon the carcasses of a young male polar bear and an adult walrus in an advanced state of decay.