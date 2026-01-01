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denisovan
Biology
Homo erectus may have passed a genetic legacy down to modern humans after all
A new study suggests that genes from the ancient human species, Homo erectus, may have been passed on to living people in the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and across south-east Asia.