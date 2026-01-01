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aliens
Physics
Hundreds of conflicting engineering solutions may prevent alien visitors, scientist says
To assess the plausibility of alien visitors, it’s necessary to understand the obstacles that an extraterrestrial vessel would need to overcome to reach Earth.