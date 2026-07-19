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Heart Disease

Once-daily LDL cholesterol-smashing pill gets FDA approval

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 19, 2026 04:06 pm
Once-daily LDL cholesterol-smashing pill gets FDA approval
First-in-class oral pill lowers problematic cholesterol
First-in-class oral pill lowers problematic cholesterol
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First-in-class oral pill lowers problematic cholesterol
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First-in-class oral pill lowers problematic cholesterol

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just approved a game-changing cholesterol drug, the first of its kind in a class that's otherwise administered by injection.
Lipfendra, or enlicitide, blocks the PCSK9 protein, which drives cholesterol levels up and increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

If you're one of the roughly 25% of people with cholesterol issues who suffers from hypercholesterolemia – elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the so-called “bad” cholesterol in the blood – this could be of particular benefit.

The FDA came to their approval decision after two late-stage trials demonstrated that the daily pill was able to lower LDL in patients with hypercholesterolemia by an average of nearly 60%. Which is, understandably, a very big deal.

Unlike oral statins, which block an enzyme the liver uses to make cholesterol, Lipfendra is a PCSK9 inhibitor that has a much more powerful impact on LDL levels.

The drugmakers Merck say this new pill could work well as an add-on, complementary medicine for those already on statins.

"Seventy percent of those patients treated with those therapies are still not achieving guideline recommended goals. We believe this is the opportunity," says Merck's Executive Vice President Brian Foard.

It's also aimed at those with genetic variants that lead to high cholesterol levels – something that's incredibly hard to move the needle on through lifestyle and diet changes alone.

It's worth noting that the large clinical trials also demonstrated that the new drug does not have the same allergy risk that the injectable versions made by other companies do.

"Despite a decade of approved injectable options, an estimated 70% (and more) of eligible high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patients remain undertreated; driven by injection aversion, prior authorization burden, and limited specialist access in primary care," adds RBC Capital Markets analyst Trung Huynh.

Source: Merck

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Heart Diseaseclinical trialsHeart DiseaseCardiovascularStatinsCholesterolLow-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.
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