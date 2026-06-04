© 2026 Refractor
Biology

Yes, birds masturbate, and it's important we all know about this

By The Conversation
June 05, 2026 06:03 am
Yes, birds masturbate, and it's important we all know about this
bald eagle head
It doesn't make them dirty birds.
View 0 Images

Chloe Heys, University of Lancashire; Kevin Arbuckle, Swansea University, and Matilda Brindle, University of Oxford/ The Conversation

For captive animals, engaging in natural behavior is a pillar of the animal welfare framework. But when it comes to sex, one important behavior has been largely ignored, and sometimes even punished: masturbation.

Solo sex is surprisingly common across the animal kingdom. It is well documented in primates. Tortoises are surprisingly vocal during their solo lovemaking endeavors, if not very graceful. Camels masturbate by rubbing their penises in the sand, and porcupines make inventive use of all sorts of objects.

Our new study could change how other scientists view masturbation in birds and improve their welfare.

Masturbation also seems to be common in birds. A quick internet search brings up an abundance of video clips on social media and dedicated posts on bird-keeping forums, largely from worried or bemused hobbyist bird keepers.

It has often been treated as an abnormal problem behavior in captive birds (particularly parrots). Folklore husbandry has assumed it is the undesirable outcome of stress, bad health or poor environment. Bird keepers often therefore discourage masturbation via punishment or veterinary interventions such as diet or care changes and, sometimes, even drugs and surgery.

Despite the welfare implications, masturbation in birds had been largely unexplored by the scientific community.

We set out to change that by investigating the distribution and evolutionary history of masturbation in birds for the first time. We studied 120 species of bird across 22 major groups, gathering data from the scattered scientific literature, online reports and community forums, and surveys of bird experts.

Our study found that masturbation is widespread across birds with a strong evolutionary history, meaning that it’s an ancient trait probably similar in closely related species. Although we found more records of masturbation in male birds, it occurs in both sexes and across all age groups.

Solo sex also seems to be linked to species that mate with multiple partners, supporting the idea that it might help to increase reproductive success when there is a high degree of competition over fertilization. For instance, in males it may flush out old sperm to leave newer (better-condition) sperm for mating. In females, it may increase sexual arousal to help with sneak mating with males other than their partner.

Wild behaviour

Crucially, we discovered that masturbation is actually less common in captivity than in the wild, and more common in birds reared by their own parents than by humans. What this tells us is that masturbation in birds is neither an unnatural behaviour, nor a consequence of captivity.

Given this finding, it is important that birds are not prevented from masturbation. Of course, as with any behavior, there may be extreme cases where chronic masturbation could indicate underlying health or husbandry issues.

Avian self-pleasure is usually a rather inelegant affair, in which a bird rubs their cloaca (a shared orifice for both excretion and reproduction) against an object, like a branch, twig or toy. This is often accompanied by a lot of flapping and self-satisfied vocalisation.

One potential reason for the lack of scientific studies exploring avian masturbation may be because the cloaca is thought to have fewer nerve clusters, and therefore lower sensitivity, than our own genitals.

Clearly, however, birds are getting some satisfaction from masturbation, so perhaps there is more to a bird’s sensations during sex than has previously been recognised. Further exploration of this could have important implications for both welfare and captive breeding programs.

While sexual pleasure may not be exactly the same experience as for mammals, it is wildly premature to dismiss the idea that birds also feel pleasure.
The Conversation

Chloe Heys, Senior Lecturer in Biology, University of Lancashire; Kevin Arbuckle, Senior Lecturer in Biosciences, Swansea University, and Matilda Brindle, Postdoctoral Researcher in Evolutionary Biology, University of Oxford

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Tags

BiologyBirdsSexWildlifeZooSwansea UniversityUniversity of OxfordAnimal scienceBehavior
No comments
The Conversation
The Conversation
The Conversation is a unique collaboration between academics and journalists, turning knowledge and insights from academics into easy-to-read articles. Republished under Creative Commons licensing.
More like this:
A pack of Nanotyrannus brazenly attacks a juvenile T. rex
Biology
Digging up the past: Important dinosaur discoveries of the year
Dinosaurs may be long extinct, but 2025 made it clear that they’re anything but settled science. New fossils, reanalyses of famous specimens and increasingly sophisticated tools have helped us learn more about how they lived, moved, fed and evolved.
Lion after lion: Our ancient biology struggles with modern stressors
Biology
We’re evolving too slowly for the world we’ve built, according to science
As our evolution slows and industrialization and technology accelerates, research suggests that human biology is struggling to keep pace. A new study investigated whether rapid and extensive environmental shifts have compromised the fitness of Homo sapiens.
One of the thousands of Drosera silvicola discovered at Paruna Wildlife Sanctuary in Western Australia
Biology
Ultra-rare carnivorous 'killer plant' found lurking on city's doorstep
There's an old saying that everything in Australia wants to eat you – and this apparently includes plants. Now scientists have made a special find, stumbling across a massive community of a rare meat-eaters living closer to humans than ever before.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!