Felicity Nelson

Felicity is an award-winning science & medical journalist based in with bylines in Nature, Veritasium, ScienceAlert, Chemistry & Engineering News, Guardian Australia, Medscape, news.com, Mamamia, Croakey, Healthed, Lawyers Weekly, The Sick Times and The Medical Republic.

In 2026 Felicity won the Emerge Australia Excellence in Journalism Award, and was nominated as a finalist for the 2025 Samsung Australian IT Journalism Award for Best Science Journalist and the 2025 Emerge Australia Awards for Excellence in Journalism. Felicity's work has been published in The Best Australian Science Writing anthologies in 2025, 2020, 2019 and 2017.