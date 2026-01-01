Emma Schneck is an environmental journalist and photographer originally from Kaua’i, Hawai'i. She is an avid lover of all things nature and holds an MSc in Environmental Governance from the University of Oxford. Her reporting on sustainability has brought her across Hawai’i, Spain, and Peru. Most recently, she served as the Head Editor of the Anthroposphere: Oxford Climate Review.

When she’s not writing or snapping photos, she loves hiking, surfing, hunting for good coffee shops, and spending time in the ocean. She runs a newsletter on sustainable tourism (@thewanderingenvironmentalist on Substack)