C.R. Calabria is an emerging writer and military brat raised between Hawai’i and southern Alabama. Cory’s writing on medicine has been supported by the Tin House Summer Workshop, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Spruceton Inn Residency – where he received the Tracy Kennard Emerging Writer Award – and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, where he is now a panelist.

A finalist for the 2025 Ninth Letter Literary Awards, Cory’s work appears in Brevity, Pit, and Strange Pilgrims, and he’s working on a book about human research subjects. He lives in New Orleans, Louisiana.