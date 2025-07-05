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Lava pulses in Afar show the African continent splitting apart

By Jay Kakade
July 05, 2025 10:03 pm
Lava pulses in Afar show the African continent splitting apart
Active lava flows spilling out of the Erta Ale volcano in Afar, Ethiopia
Active lava flows spilling out of the Erta Ale volcano in Afar, Ethiopia
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A study has revealed that the rhythmic surges of molten rocks deep beneath the African continent, pulsing upward like a "heartbeat," are ripping the continent apart to pave the way for a new ocean
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A study has revealed that the rhythmic surges of molten rocks deep beneath the African continent, pulsing upward like a "heartbeat," are ripping the continent apart to pave the way for a new ocean
Looking out into the Main Ethiopian Rift, taken at Boset Volcano in Ethiopia
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Looking out into the Main Ethiopian Rift, taken at Boset Volcano in Ethiopia
Active lava flows spilling out of the Erta Ale volcano in Afar, Ethiopia
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Active lava flows spilling out of the Erta Ale volcano in Afar, Ethiopia
Microscope image of a thin sliver of one of the volcanic rocks from Afar, Ethiopia
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Microscope image of a thin sliver of one of the volcanic rocks from Afar, Ethiopia
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The vertical movement of the mantle is one of the driving forces that brings about large-scale geological changes to the surface of our planet. These mantle upwellings, sometimes referred to as mantle plumes, are hypothesized to play a role in some major geological shifts such as continental drifting. A similar, subtle yet significant phenomenon has been found to be currently taking place beneath the African continent.

A new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience has revealed that the rhythmic surges of molten rocks, pulsing upward like a "heartbeat," are ripping the continent apart, likely paving the way for a new ocean. This asymmetric and chemically heterogeneous upwelling, influenced by tectonic movement, is concentrated below the Afar region in Ethiopia.

Looking out into the Main Ethiopian Rift, taken at Boset Volcano in Ethiopia
Looking out into the Main Ethiopian Rift, taken at Boset Volcano in Ethiopia

The Afar is a geologically intriguing place where the Arabian, Nubian, and Somalian tectonic plates intersect. Here, the rifting of these three tectonically active plates has occurred at different rates. Over millions of years, the heartbeat-like pulses will ultimately thin and weaken the continent, stretching it like soft plasticine, until it ruptures. This rupture will mark the birth of a nascent ocean.

“We found that the mantle beneath Afar is not uniform or stationary – it pulses, and these pulses carry distinct chemical signatures,” said the lead author of the study, Dr Emma Watts. “These ascending pulses of partially molten mantle are channelled by the rifting plates above. That’s important for how we think about the interaction between Earth’s interior and its surface.”

A study has revealed that the rhythmic surges of molten rocks deep beneath the African continent, pulsing upward like a "heartbeat," are ripping the continent apart to pave the way for a new ocean
A study has revealed that the rhythmic surges of molten rocks deep beneath the African continent, pulsing upward like a "heartbeat," are ripping the continent apart to pave the way for a new ocean

For years, geologists have hinted at a hot mantle plume lurking underneath, driving the extension of Africa. Yet, the precise driver and behavior of upwelling remained largely unexplained.

To learn more about the plume, Earth scientists at the University of Southampton sampled over 130 volcanic rocks from Afar and the Main Ethiopian Rift. Using the mathematical and computational models, researchers were able to gather insights into the Earth’s depth and composition of materials under the Afar surface.

The team found a single, spatial upwelling under the three rifts, but with a different chemical composition. These upwellings tend to repeat in a specific rhythm, acting like geological barcodes. Scientists also revealed that these plumes, originating between the depths of 1,000 and 2,800 km (621 and 1,740 miles), contain varying isotopes, possibly from primordial mantle material, which makes the region slightly hotter than the surrounding mantle.

Microscope image of a thin sliver of one of the volcanic rocks from Afar, Ethiopia
Microscope image of a thin sliver of one of the volcanic rocks from Afar, Ethiopia

The varying chemical striping suggests that the upwelling behaves differently with the thickness of the lithosphere (the Earth's crust and the upper mantle); the thicker the plate, the slower the molten pulse.

“The work shows that deep mantle upwellings can flow beneath the base of tectonic plates and help to focus volcanic activity to where the tectonic plate is thinnest. Follow-on research includes understanding how and at what rate mantle flow occurs beneath plates,” says the associate author, Dr. Derek Keir.

The study has been published in Nature Geoscience.

Source: University of Southampton

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ScienceGeologyEarth coreEarthAfricavolcano
2 comments
Jay Kakade
Jay Kakade
Jay is a freelance science writer, focused on the intersection of technological advancements, gadgets, and scientific discoveries. Over the last few years, his work has been published in New Atlas, BBC Wildlife, Live Science, New Scientist, Tech Explorist, Inceptive Mind, and Science News.
2 comments
Ozme
Why are you NOT showing a picture of Africa in the article about the African continent?
Jinpa
This is one of many hit the editors could have included in this article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afar_Triangle Just search on the term: Afar and the Main Ethiopian Rift It's not like the continent of Africa is about to split in half. The article is deficient in not explaining or showing that.