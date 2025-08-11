© 2026 Refractor
Learning & Memory

Don't like listening to music? Scientists now know why

By Jay Kakade
August 11, 2025 04:03 pm
Don't like listening to music? Scientists now know why
New brain imaging research has uncovered why some people have a curious condition where they get no pleasure from listening to music
New brain imaging research has uncovered why some people have a curious condition where they get no pleasure from listening to music
View 1 Image
New brain imaging research has uncovered why some people have a curious condition where they get no pleasure from listening to music
1/1
New brain imaging research has uncovered why some people have a curious condition where they get no pleasure from listening to music

Some people simply don’t derive pleasure from listening to music. There is nothing wrong with their hearing, and they enjoy plenty of other experiences, but for some strange reason music does absolutely nothing for them. Researchers say this behavioral trait points to a fascinating disconnect between the brain’s auditory and reward networks.

Most studies on the human reward system have assumed global sensitivity, which means a person’s capacity to experience pleasure is a unified trait that applies generally to all types of rewarding stimuli. But around a decade ago, a team challenged this notion by discovering a condition the called “specific musical anhedonia.” Here, the researchers homed in on individuals that did not find music pleasurable, but still enjoyed other rewarding stimuli. Now, that same team at the University of Barcelona has described the underlying mechanism for these individual differences in music reward sensitivity.

The co-author of the study, Josep Marco-Pallarés, says that musical anhedonia is caused by a poor connection between the brain's auditory network and its reward circuit, rather than any particular dysfunction. This disconnection impairs music’s ability to trigger the reward systems necessary for one to derive pleasure.

“A similar mechanism could underlie individual differences in responses to other rewarding stimuli,” says Josep Marco-Pallarés. “Investigating these circuits could pave the way for new research on individual differences and reward-related disorders such as anhedonia, addiction, or eating disorders.”

To reveal individuals with specific musical anhedonia, researchers developed a questionnaire called the Barcelona Music Reward Questionnaire (BMRQ). This tool measures five distinct ways people engage with music: evoking emotions, regulating mood, fostering social connections, encouraging dance or movement, and pursuing novelty through seeking, collecting, or experiencing music.

Those with the condition tend to score low in all five dimensions; they don’t pick favorites easily, rarely get chills, and react less intensely to music, yet they respond normally to monetary rewards.

Brain imaging scans support this brain disconnect idea. For a typical listener, neuroimaging showed enhanced activity in regions such as the nucleus accumbens, part of the brain’s reward machinery, on hearing pleasant music. Meanwhile, in people with musical anhedonia, MRI scans showed reduced response to music, but not for other pleasures.

“It’s possible, for instance, that people with specific food anhedonia may have some deficit in the connectivity between brain regions involved in food processing and the reward circuitry,” says Marco-Pallarés.

As for why people develop this condition, it remains up for debate. The study proposes that genetics and the environment play a pivotal role. The study also points to particular brain injuries producing similar conditions of selective loss of pleasure.

The study has been published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences.

Source: Cell Press via EurkAlert

Tags

Learning & MemoryHearingBrain
5 comments
Jay Kakade
Jay Kakade
Jay is a freelance science writer, focused on the intersection of technological advancements, gadgets, and scientific discoveries. Over the last few years, his work has been published in New Atlas, BBC Wildlife, Live Science, New Scientist, Tech Explorist, Inceptive Mind, and Science News.
5 comments
vince
You have to wonder if some dont enjoy because they are simply hard of hearing and its too much trouble.
YourAmazonOrder
Well... there's also AutoTune, unoriginality via "sampling," genres that use way too much bass, lyrics that complain about *everything* (really, who gives a crap if you've had a bad day?) and fake, non-instrument playing, non-singing "artists," who openly hate > 50% of the people in the country that made them wealthy and who put on soft-porn, "concerts." There's a lot to dislike and very little reward.
Rusty
Grew up in the 70's...had all the good stuff on 8 track tape, albums, cassettes, then CD's and now streaming. I listen to pretty much anything except rap, "modern" country. Mostly southern rock, 70's-80's rock, blues.
MarylandUSA
Listening to music gives me pleasure, but I don't bother. If I want to enjoy a song, or a symphony, I just play it in my head.
CDE
This describes my brother-in-law perfectly. He has never had an interest in listening to music. Didn't like it or need it. I always wondered why he had no interest in music at all. (I listen to classical, but I do not like 12-tone or modern dissonant music.)