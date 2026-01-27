© 2026 Refractor
Wellness and Healthy Living

Vibrations activate electric charge in tooth-whitening powder

By Mike Franco
January 28, 2026 01:42 am
Vibrations activate electric charge in tooth-whitening powder
Although it took some time, brushing with the new tooth powder led to visibly whiter, stronger teeth in testing
Although it took some time, brushing with the new tooth powder led to visibly whiter, stronger teeth in testing
View 1 Image
Although it took some time, brushing with the new tooth powder led to visibly whiter, stronger teeth in testing
1/1
Although it took some time, brushing with the new tooth powder led to visibly whiter, stronger teeth in testing

Forget strips, gels, and pastes. Your next tooth-whitening and repairing substance might well be a new powder developed by Shanghai researchers. You'll want to use it with an electric toothbrush though, because that's what makes it spark.

The earliest recorded use of dental powders come from the Egyptians around 5,000 BCE when abrasive ingredients like ox-hoof ashes and burned eggshells were used to scrub teeth. But now, a team of Chinese researchers has just planted the humble tooth powder firmly in the 21st century with a formulation that gains an electric charge after being activated by the vibrations from a motorized toothbrush.

The powder (named BSCT based on its molecular makeup) works off the principle of piezoelectricity, the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials when they are put under some kind of physical stress. In this case, the solid materials are ceramic particles consisting of strontium and calcium ions combined with barium titanate. And the physical stress is the vibration caused by the spinning heads on electric toothbrushes.

When those particles were vibrated by brushing, they gave off a small electric field. This, in turn, created chemical reactions that generated reactive oxygen species (ROS) – oxygen-containing molecules, such as hydrogen peroxide, that readily react with other substances thanks to unstable electrons. ROS are typically used in whitening products on the markets such as strips and gels because they are effective in blasting apart stain-causing molecules. Sometimes, however, the ROS compounds can also damage tooth enamel.

In testing on human teeth that were artificially stained with tea and coffee, the researchers found that a total of four hours of brushing showed visible whitening, while 12 total hours of brushing led to teeth that were nearly 50% whiter than those in a control group. More significantly though, instead of damaging teeth, the team found that brushing with BSCT helped restore teeth with damaged enamel and dentin because the calcium and barium ions built up on the tooth surfaces.

Testing the powder on rats fed a high-sugar diet, the team found that brushing with BSCT for just one minute a day was enough to restore the rats' oral microbiome, reduce inflammation, and kill the bacteria that causes periodontitis.

The powder has yet to be formulated into a commercial toothpaste, but the study shows a way forward to use a very old-fashioned tooth treatment in a very modern way.

"This work offers a safe, at-home teeth whitening strategy integrating whitening, enamel repair and microbiome balance for long-term oral health," concludes first study author Min Xing, from the Laboratory of Dental Biomaterials and Tissue Regeneration at the Shanghai Xuhui District Stomatological Hospital.

The study has been published in the journal ACS Nano.

Source: American Chemical Society

Tags

Wellness and Healthy LivingDentalTeethPiezoelectric
2 comments
Mike Franco
Mike Franco
Michael Franco has combined a masters degree in creative writing with a passion for peeking under the hood of life on Earth to write about the serious and silly sides of science and technology for years. He's published in Discovery Channel Magazine, Discover Magazine, CNET, HowToGeek, Lifehacker, and more.
2 comments
paul314
If this becomes a thing, using it for whitening will be a long term project -- at two minutes a session, that's at least a month of brushing to see an effect (and half a year to get the 50% whitening cited in the paper, assuming you don't consume things that stain your teeth in the meantime). Which might not be so bad, since the human desire for quick fixes to everything is one of the traits that has not always served us well.
gjonko
It my age now in my mid 70's, I have very few vices and coffee and black tea are two of them, is golf a vice ?, I will never give up. So this sounds very good to me. If a doctor told me that one more cup or coffee or tea past 1300 would kill me, I'd tell him or her to call the ambulance to my home at 1500 this afternoon, dont be late.