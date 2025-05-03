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Nature’s shock therapy: How lightning strikes help this tropical tree

By Jay Kakade
May 03, 2025 11:03 pm
Nature’s shock therapy: How lightning strikes help this tropical tree
Dipteryx oleifera is native to Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador
Dipteryx oleifera is native to Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador
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Dipteryx oleifera is native to Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador
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Dipteryx oleifera is native to Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador
A Dipteryx oleifera tree just after being struck by lightning in 2019 (left) versus two years later (right)
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A Dipteryx oleifera tree just after being struck by lightning in 2019 (left) versus two years later (right)

While lightning is a fascinating phenomenon, it's also infamous in its capacity for destruction and the danger it poses to life. Each year, lightning claims hundreds of millions of trees worldwide, leaving behind scorched trunks and shattered branches. Yet, in an intriguing twist of nature, some tropical trees have turned this destructive force of nature to their advantage.

A recent study reports that the tropical almond tree Dipteryx oleifera (also known as almendro), not only survives direct lightning strikes but thrives because of them. Researchers discovered that a lightning strike damages the surrounding trees that directly compete for resources and also blasts away lianas, those woody parasitic vines known to strangle and reduce the growth of many rainforest trees.

Researchers long suspected some tree species had tolerance towards lightning, but no empirical evidence existed to back up this hypothesis. The team of researchers, led by Evan Gora, deployed a lightning location system across Barro Colorado Nature Monument in central Panama to track the after-effects on 93 trees struck by lightning.

Over six years, scientists paid special attention to nine D. oleifera trees that were zapped. Remarkably, every single tree survived with only minor damage. In contrast, all other trees subjected to a direct hit were severely damaged, and nearly two-thirds died within two years of the strike.

“Seeing that there are trees that get struck by lightning and they’re fine was just mind blowing,” says Gora.

A Dipteryx oleifera tree just after being struck by lightning in 2019 (left) versus two years later (right)
A Dipteryx oleifera tree just after being struck by lightning in 2019 (left) versus two years later (right)

On average, a single lightning strike cleared out 9.2 neighboring trees as the current passed along via vines and adjoining branches. Additionally, the liana infestation on D. oleifera decreased by 78%. With less competition for sunlight, space, and nutrients, these trees increased their fecundity (ability to produce offspring) by 14 times.

That competitive advantage shows up in the canopy: drone-generated 3D canopy mapping revealed the lightning-struck almendros stood about 4 m (13 ft) taller than their unstruck neighbors. With this towering trait, D. oleifera turned out 68% more likely to be struck than other trees, acting as a natural lightning rod. Since D. oleifera trees can live for hundreds of years, they are expected to withstand multiple strikes throughout their lives.

“It's better off for a Dipteryx oleifera tree to be struck than not,” says Gora.

In evolutionary terms, D. oleifera has employed a very unusual survival mechanism. It appears warding off rivals and parasites at the cost of minor visible injury is a winning strategy.

The study was published in New Phytologist.

Source: Cary Institute

Tags

EnvironmentTreeLightningWeatherGeologyEcosystemEvolution
2 comments
Jay Kakade
Jay Kakade
Jay is a freelance science writer, focused on the intersection of technological advancements, gadgets, and scientific discoveries. Over the last few years, his work has been published in New Atlas, BBC Wildlife, Live Science, New Scientist, Tech Explorist, Inceptive Mind, and Science News.
2 comments
TechGazer
Zapping a few bark beetles probably wouldn't help northern trees much, so not a survival trait in the north, especially during wildfire (dry) season.
NL_01
Fascinating. The authors also speculate in their discussion about exactly why the species is more likely to survive the lightning strikes (potentially wood that has lower electrical resistance, and/or tree shapes that are more likely to divert the electricity into neighboring plants).